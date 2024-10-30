The NFL trade deadline (Tues. Nov. 5) is rapidly approaching, and while there has already been a flurry of moves, there are more trade candidates who could be changing jerseys ahead of Week 10. So far, wide receivers (Davante Adams, Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins) and pass rushers (Josh Uche) have highlighted the recent deals. That makes it no surprise that two NFL insiders have tabbed a pass-rusher and a receiver as the next most likely trade candidates ahead of the deadline.

“I'll go with Browns edge rusher Za'Darius Smith,” ESPN senior NFL national reporter Dan Graziano writes in his column. “I don't think the Browns have any interest in moving Myles Garrett, but they're hearing from teams on Smith, who's making a minimum $1.21 million salary this year and has about $11 million in non-guaranteed compensation due him in 2025.”

Graziano's fellow senior reporter, Jeremy Folwer, likes the pick for the next NFL trade deadline candidate but thinks someone on the offensive side of the ball might be the next to move.

“Smith is a sound choice, Dan. Though Cleveland won't be looking to dump core players, it could be active if the right opportunities arise. A decent Day 3 pick for Smith probably will get the job done, from what I'm hearing. But I will stay in the receiver lane with the Jets' Mike Williams,” Folwer countered. “What's clear is the Jets are open to a trade, Williams is open to a trade and there is external interest in a deal. My sense, though, is the Jets want to get through Thursday night's game with the Texans before fully assessing the market and potentially doing a deal.”

Interestingly, the outcome of the New York Jets vs. Houston Texans game might determine whether Williams is available via trade, and if he is, the Texans may be his best destination. The AFC South squad has now lost its top-to pass-catchers in Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs, and could be looking to upgrade the position.

Other top NFL trade deadline candidates

Who else could be on the move at the 2024 NFL trade deadline?

Obviously, WR is a hot commodity right now, and teams that have fallen out of the race may be looking to deal older wideouts or one who they may lose in free agency this summer. That's why the Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins, Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen, Tennessee Titans' Treylon Burks, and New England Patriots' K.J. Osborn could all be on the block.

On the pas-rusher front, in addition to Za'Darius Smith, the New York Giants' Azeez Ojulari and Panthers' Jadeveon Clowney are two other names mentioned.

Outside of that, there are several Pro Bowl players who have been mentioned in trade rumors. This included Panthers RB Miles Sanders, Jacksonville Jaguars TE Evan Engram and OT Brandon Scherff, Los Angeles Rams CB Tre'Davious White, and Eagles DB James Bradberry.