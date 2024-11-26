After the latest Sunday Night Football (SNF) matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams, the NFL used a U2 song for a hype package.

The hype package for NFL Network's Sunday Spotlight uses “All Because of You 2” from the recently released How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb by U2. It starts with the Eagles quarterback asking his teammates, “What [are] you gonna do with your moment right now?”

Footage from the game is then shown with the music in the background. One of the NFL's top running backs, Saquon Barkley's iconic backward hurdle is shown.

Fans of both NFL teams are shown before it concludes with Eagles quarterback Hurts and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford leaving the stadium after their games.

Who won the SNF game between the Eagles and Rams?

The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams faced in a SNF matchup on November 24, 2024. It was not a close game, as the Eagles won by a final score of 37-20.

Barkley rushed for an eye-opening 255 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. He leads the league with 1,392 rushing yards. He also has 10 rushing touchdowns.

The Rams' Stafford tried his best. He is one of the NFL's top quarterbacks and threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Kyren Williams also added 72 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles moved to 9-2 after their latest win vs. the Rams. They are one of the NFL's best teams and are in first place in the NFC East.

U2's history with the NFL

Previously, U2 performed the Halftime Show of Super Bowl XXXVI. It was significant as it was the first Super Bowl played after 9/11.

They paid tribute to the lives lost in the attacks. Bono wore a jacket with the United States flag on the inside. U2 played “Beautiful Day,” “MLK,” and “Where the Streets Have No Name” during the show.

The song used by the NFL for their SNF hype package, “All Because of You 2,” is from How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb. It is a part of the 20th anniversary edition of their 2004 album, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.

How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb is a collection of previously unreleased songs from U2, including “Country Mile” and “Luckiest Man in the World.” They will also release a standalone version of How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb on Black Friday as a part of Record Store Day.