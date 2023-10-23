Compared to most weeks this season, NFL's Week 7 festivities featured less injury announcements than before. That's always a good thing: whether you're a fan or a rival, you never want to see a player go down with an injury. Regardless, there's still a couple of notable players that exited their games this week due to various injuries. Let's look at these players.

Bijan Robinson has been an electric presence for the Falcons this season. The rookie running back is living up to the hype, showcasing his elite footwork and elusiveness both in the passing and the running game. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. though, Robinson was curiously absent for most of the game.

Robinson only tallied 1 carry in the game, and participated in 17% of the total offensive snaps played. With Robinson not having a designation before the game, fans wondered what was wrong. According to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, Bijan Robinson was dealing with an illness, and was therefore not active in the game.

Why Robinson wasn't ruled out entirely before the game is up for debate, but at least Falcons fans can rest easy knowing that it isn't a major injury.

Oh, Deshaun Watson. Once seen as the face of the Houston Texans, the now Cleveland Browns QB is one of the most unpopular players in the league, at least amongst fans. Having 26 sexual assault allegations will do that to you. Even without the allegations, though, Watson's awful play (and his gigantic contract) have made Cleveland fans unhappy about their season.

Over the last couple of weeks, it was reported that Watson was dealing with a shoulder injury. He was unable to play in their last two games, but he returned in Week 7 against the Colts. However, the Browns quarterback exited the game in the second half after taking a hit after an incompletion. Watson was cleared from the concussion protocol, but coach Kevin Stefenski elected to keep him in.

Should Watson continue to miss time again with this injury, expect either veteran PJ Walker (who took over against the Colts) or rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start in their next NFL games.

Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs, LB

Lost in all of the talk about the Chiefs offense is their defense starting to solidify into a solid core. They can still be prone to miscues, but they have a talented cast of players that can make an impact against any NFL offense. Their linebacker group, in particular, features a deadly duo in Nick Bolton and Willie Gay.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs' win against the Chargers saw Nick Bolton leave the game due to an injury. After the game. head coach Andy Reid said that Bolton suffered a dislocated wrist in the fourth quarter. The team is hoping that it won't be a serious injury, but they thankfully have the returning Charles Omenihu in case Bolton misses an extended amount of time.

Mohamed Ibrahim, Detroit Lions, RB

Ibrahim isn't necessarily a big name compared to the players on this list, but it's a notable injury nonetheless. With the Lions not having David Montgomery for the next few games, their running back depth will be tested. Unfortunately, during their loss to the Ravens, one of their depth options was carted off in Ibrahim.

Ibrahim was carted off the field after suffering a hip injury against the Ravens. The Lions already have limited options behind Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds. Their rushing attack is one of the best in the NFL, and it might take a hit due to these injuries.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, RB

While Saquon Barkley did not exit their win against the Commanders, the star running back mentioned that he suffered an injury in Week 7 of the NFL season. Barkley said that he hyperextended his elbow during the win, but that he should be fine. Considering Barkley's notable injury history, that's certainly something to keep an eye on for NFL fans.

Additionally, two other Giants running backs were injured during the game. Gary Brightwelll (hamstring) and Eric Gray (calf) were all ruled out during their win against the Commanders. That's an unfortunate development for New York, as they already have one of the more extensive injury lists in the NFL this season.

Other Notable Injuries

Here's a rundown of other notable injuries that happened during Week 7 of the NFL season.