The Arizona Cardinals have suffered five consecutive losses, giving them the second-longest losing streak in the league entering their Week 8 bye. Despite the team desperately needing a reset, Trey McBride is not happy that he will be missing out on National Tight End Day.

McBride enjoyed one of the best games of his career on National Tight End Day in 2024, posting nine catches for 124 yards in the Cardinals' Week 8 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The 25-year-old expressed his dissatisfaction with not being given the opportunity to replicate that performance in 2025 on X, formerly Twitter.

“Having a bye on National Tight End Day shouldn't be allowed…,” McBride tweeted.

Despite failing to reach the end zone, McBride was the league's top performer on 2024 National Tight End Day. The novelty of the holiday typically results in heightened performances from players at the position.

While the Cardinals have struggled to generate results, McBride has sustained his success early in the 2025 season. The fourth-year pro has a team-leading 421 receiving yards at the break, the second-most among tight ends in the NFL through seven weeks.

However, despite his recent success, McBride might have had a more difficult time putting up numbers on 2025 National Tight End Day. The Cardinals have been without Kyler Murray since Week 5 as their quarterback nurses a foot sprain. McBride has been productive catching passes from Jacoby Brissett, but Arizona will undoubtedly benefit from getting Murray back after its bye week.

Article Continues Below

Cardinals look to turn season around after Week 8 bye

As upset as Trey McBride might be with the untimely bye week, the Cardinals will have their hands full when they return to the field. Arizona will look to snap its five-game skid in prime time in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Regardless of what happens with the Cowboys in Week 8, they will almost certainly be favored to beat the reeling Cardinals. However, Arizona has not lost by more than four points thus far.

Aside from Murray, the bye week also provides valuable recovery time for rookies Walter Nolen III, Max Melton and Will Johnson. Arizona has several players on injured reserve eligible to return, though none appear close to doing so.