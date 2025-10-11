The Arizona Cardinals are currently gearing up for their Week 6 matchup on the road vs the Indianapolis Colts. The Cardinals are reeling at the current point in time, coming off of a shocking home loss to the Tennessee Titans in which just about everything that could have gone wrong, did go wrong.

Making matters worse for the Cardinals heading into the matchup vs the Colts is the fact that there is considerable doubt surrounding quarterback Kyler Murray's availability for the contest.

“The #AZCardinals are elevating QB Kedon Slovis from the practice squad to the active roster. Kyler Murray (foot) remains questionable. Slovis gives them three QBs available for tomorrow vs. the #Colts,” reported Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Injuries have been a concern throughout Murray's career, and they are evidently flaring up once again this year.

Murray played relatively well a week ago against the Titans, and would have had another big play had the team not dropped the ball prior to going into the endzone in one of several miraculous plays that went Tennessee's way during the game.

Instead, the Cardinals now sit at 2-3, their hot 0-2 start to the year now firmly in the rearview mirror, with many simply attributing it to the poor strength of schedule they faced, opening up the year with games against the lowly New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

Things won't get any easier for the Cardinals this week, as they will face off against a hot 4-1 Colts team that recently beat the Las Vegas Raiders by nearly 40 points. Indianapolis has had one of the better defenses in the league this season, which will make things especially tough for Arizona if Murray is unable to go.

In any case, the Cardinals and Colts are scheduled to kick things off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.