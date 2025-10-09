The Arizona Cardinals are spiraling out of control. Even head coach Jonathan Gannon lost his cool during Arizona's truly shocking loss against Tennessee in Week 5. Now the situation could get even worse with one of their most important players trending towards missing Week 6.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray missed his second straight practice because of a foot injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Murray appeared to suffer this foot injury late in the third quarter against the Titans. He first missed practice on Wednesday after he was given a day-to-day label by his head coach.

The 28-year-old quarterback has played good, not great, through the first five games of the season. He has 962 passing yards with six touchdowns and only three interceptions. Murray also got the ground game going again, scampering in for a rushing touchdown against the Titans.

Darren Urban noted that Friday's practice could be huge for Arizona when making a quarterback decision for Week 6.

If Kyler is unable to play, the Cardinals will have to turn to backup Jacoby Brissett.

Cardinals face must-win game against Colts in Week 6

Arizona could use a win in Week 6 perhaps more than any other NFL team.

The Cardinals have lost their last three games by a combined total of five points. This has them sitting in the gutter of the NFC West despite only being a few games behind the 49ers.

That shows that Arizona is not all that far away from competing for the division crown. But they'll need to start stacking some wins quickly before things get out of hand.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals are running into one of the NFL's hottest teams in Week 6.

Arizona travels to Indianapolis to take on Daniel Jones and the Colts.

The Colts are 4-1 with Jones as a starter and are arguably one of the best stories in the league through five weeks. Jonathan Taylor has been running wild and Indy's defense has been as strong as ever.

Indianapolis would be a problem for Arizona even if Kyler Murray were completely healthy. If the Cardinals are forced to start Brissett, they could be forced to win an ugly, defensive game.

Arizona needs to pull out all the stops in Week 6, regardless of who is under center.

Cardinals at Colts kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.