The Arizona Cardinals' head-scratching mistakes and miscues led to their third straight loss this past Sunday. This time, however, the Cardinals hit a new low, losing to the Tennessee Titans 22-21 to fall to 2-3. Sunday's defeat stings a bit more because of the self-inflicted wounds that Arizona suffered. One of the biggest gaffes was running back Emari Demercado's fumble at the goal line as he ran for what could have been a game-sealing touchdown. Demercado and head coach Jonathan Gannon had an altercation on the sideline shortly afterwards. Former NFL receiver Dez Bryant didn't agree with the fine Gannon was assessed, and vented via X, formerly Twitter.

I don't agree with the Cardinals fining Coach Gannon $100k… I believe it only happened because of the soft ass world we live in today… If you're an athlete with any kind of integrity and respect for the game..you'll understand that situation…This is football..that play… https://t.co/6Ak0TqyPrB — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I don't agree with the Cardinals fining Coach Gannon $100k…” posted Bryan on Wednesday morning. “I believe it only happened because of the soft ass world we live in today… If you're an athlete with any kind of integrity and respect for the game..you'll understand that situation…This is football..that play clearly cost them the game…I hope this doesn't cause a weird vibe between the coach Gannon and Demercado.”

Bryant's take could definitely go both ways. Many have wondered why Gannon was fined for the encounter. Both others decried the Cardinals' head coach's actions. In any case, Demercado's fumble was a mistake that should never have happened. If Arizona is going to get this season back on track, those are the types of miscues that winning football teams don't make. Can Gannon, Demercado, and the rest of the Cards get back to their early season winning ways? If not, things could darken in the desert at a rapid pace.

Cardinals look to rebound after giving Titans first win of the 2025 season

Demercado's fumble wasn't the only boneheaded play that the Cardinals made in Sunday's loss. Arizona safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson intercepted a pass from Titans quarterback Cam Ward, only to fumble it almost immediately. Tennessee wide receiver Tyler Lockett fell on the ball in the endzone, cutting the home team's lead to 22-19.

If the Cardinals hope to make an unlikely playoff run, mistakes like Demercado's and Taylor-Demerson's cannot happen. Furthermore, Gannon needs to keep his cool around his players, at least on the sidelines. Arizona's upcoming schedule before their bye isn't easy. A road trip to play the Indianapolis Colts, followed by hosting the Green Bay Packers, awaits Gannon's team. Can the Cards focus up and get to .500 and win a win Sunday against the Colts?