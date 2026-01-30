When a team finishes the season 3-12, neutral fans are less likely to appreciate individual production. Those who pushed through the pain and watched the Arizona Cardinals last season can attest to the positive offensive contributions that record-breaking quarterback Jacoby Brissett made this season. The 33-year-old completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 3,366 yards and 23 touchdowns. Multiple NFL teams have their eye on one of the individuals who helped the veteran QB post those numbers.

The Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers will each interview Cardinals pass game specialist Connor Senger to be their new quarterbacks coach, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Following three years with Arizona and a recent play-calling gig at the East-West Shrine Bowl, the 30-year-old is drawing attention from two perennial playoff squads.

The Cardinals have a healthy supply of offensive weapons, with history-making tight end Trey McBride and impactful wide receivers Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. (battled injuries) all showcasing their skills this past season. Even so, Brissett was still able to effectively sling the ball through the air behind an unreliable offensive line. When a backup performs well above his career output, people are bound to take a closer look.

The Cardinals are producing coveted coaches despite their struggles

The Detroit Lions hired former Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to the same position, and the Bills and Packers are now considering adding Senger to their respective staffs. A young, rising QB specialist will only stay a secret for so long. Pairing such a candidate with an MVP like Josh Allen or a difference-maker like Jordan Love could achieve scintillating results.

But it remains to be seen if Connor Senger is indeed the next QB guru. His sample size with the Cardinals is still quite small. Buffalo and Green Bay should form a clearer opinion of the man after they meet with him in person. Because both Allen and Love are established franchise pillars, some might dismiss a QBs coach as irrelevant. Though, since neither signal-caller has an All-Pro wide receiver at their disposal, injecting creativity into the offense is essential.

Senger will try to prove he can help Allen or Love tap into their full powers, just as he ostensibly did with Jacoby Brissett in Arizona. Although the Cardinals are in the process of finding a new head coach, the revamped staff could potentially benefit from keeping this young and promising assistant.

But he may already be gone.