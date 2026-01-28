When news broke that ex-Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was being hired for the same role with the Arizona Falcons, fans immediately thought about what the move meant for the team's quarterbacks, Michael Penix Jr., and Kirk Cousins.

Talking about his new quarterbacks' room during his introductory press conference, Stefanski shared his first interaction with Penix Jr. and reminded reporters of his relationship with Cousins from back in Minneapolis.

“I will tell you, obviously, Michael is somebody I'm very excited about, and his rehab is what's most important right now, and I saw him in the training room this week, and he's, as you can imagine, attacking his rehab,” Stefanski told reporters. “And then when it comes to Kirk, obviously, I have a previous relationship with Kirk, but I don't know if it's the time yet to talk about all positions and those types of things, but those types of conversations will come in due time.”

Widely celebrated for his ability to get the most out of quarterbacks from Joe Flacco, to Baker Mayfield, and even Cousins once upon a time with the Minnesota Vikings, Stefanski looked like one of the better options on the market to get Atlanta back on track.

Penix, though incredibly popular with former GM Terry Fontenot, was widely considered a reach at pick No. 8 in the 2024 NFL Draft, and while he has flashed a time or two over the past two seasons, has largely underwhelmed versus his positioning. If Stefanski can work his magic and turn him into a middle-of-the-road NFL quarterback, there's no reason why the Falcons shouldn't run away from a very winnable NFC South for years to come.