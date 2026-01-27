The Atlanta Falcons are currently in the process of looking for their next general manager as they round out a cycle of new offseason hires. Atlanta recently hired former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to be their next head coach, and they also named franchise legend Matt Ryan as the team's president of football.

Now, more information is coming to light about an intriguing candidate for the team's vacant general manager position.

“Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham will do a second, in-person interview for the Atlanta Falcons general manager job this week, per source. Cunningham also was a finalist for Atlanta’s president of football job that went to Matt Ryan,” reported NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

The Falcons fired both head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot in the hours after their last game of the regular season this year. While Fontenot had done some good work in reconstructing the defense and giving Atlanta its first competent pass rush in quite some time, his decision to sign Kirk Cousins to a lucrative contract and immediately draft Michael Penix Jr. in the top ten ultimately proved too much to overcome.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, it should come as no surprise that teams are scouring the Bears organization for potential hires considering the successful season that Chicago just embarked on, making it all the way to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, and very nearly further than that.

Currently, the Falcons' biggest roster needs include wide receiver, where Drake London did not have a lot of help this year, and in the defensive backfield. Of course, the quarterback position is also at least somewhat of a question mark for the team at this juncture due to Michael Penix Jr.'s uncertain injury status.

In any case, it seems that Arthur Blank and company are closing in on making a hire for the general manager post.