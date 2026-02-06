The emphasis on structure and accountability within the Atlanta Falcons came into clear focus Thursday as the organization clarified how decision-making will operate under its new leadership group.

Falcons president of football operations Matt Ryan addressed questions surrounding authority following the hiring of general manager Ian Cunningham, stressing that personnel control rests firmly with the newly installed GM.

Atlanta reshaped its front office in January by bringing Ryan into an executive role and then hiring Cunningham most recently to oversee roster construction. With a franchise legend added to the leadership team, questions quickly surfaced about how responsibilities would align, even as the organizational structure remained clearly defined.

Ryan moved decisively to shut down that narrative. Speaking to CBS Sports in a clip later shared by The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov on X (formerly known as Twitter), he emphasized that Cunningham has full control over free agency and draft decisions as the Falcons prepare for a pivotal offseason.

"Ian is driving this boat, and he is the one that's leading us moving forward," Ryan said. "This is Ian's regular season right now. He is in it, and he is driving the ship for us."

“Ian is driving this boat, and he is the one that’s leading us moving forward,” Ryan said. “This is Ian’s regular season right now. He is in it, and he is driving the ship for us.”

The Falcons’ new president of football operations also acknowledged his transition from the field to the front office, admitting that aspects of the draft process will be entirely foreign to him.

“I never sat in a draft meeting. Monday is going to be the first time I sit in a draft meeting. I’ve got a lot to learn—sitting, observing, being a fly on the wall.”

The timing is significant for Atlanta. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. continues rehabbing from season-ending knee surgery, and the Falcons lack a 2026 first-round pick following the James Pearce Jr. trade. Those realities increase the importance of maximizing value through free agency and later rounds of the draft.

The former Atlanta signal-caller's comments reinforced a clear separation of roles. Cunningham is tasked with building the roster, while leadership above him focuses on support, guidance, and shaping the organization’s long-term vision.