The Atlanta Falcons still find ways to win with Matt Ryan on their side. This time landing Kevin Stefanski to a five-year deal with the Falcons got made possible through Ryan.

Via a phone call from the revered franchise legend.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero unveiled what really happened that solidified the coaching hire.

“Kevin Stefanski called Matt Ryan on FaceTime the other day. Ryan, days into his role as the Falcons’ President of Football, was watching tape. Stefanski found a kindred spirit as the two-time NFL Coach of the Year begins his second act. A big night in Atlanta,” Pelissero posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Is Kevin Stefanski keeping key Falcons staff member?

Now comes who stays in Atlanta with Stefanski on his way.

Many wonder if popular assistant Jeff Ulbrich will be reapplying for NFL jobs. Fellow NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, though, doesn't see Ulbrich putting his resume out there.

“One of the top candidates on the board, Stefanski would likely keep DC Jeff Ulbrich, as well. A coveted pairing in Atlanta,” Rapoport posted.

Stefanski's area of expertise is offense. He'll become more hands on with names like Michael Penix Jr., Drake London, Bijan Robinson, etc.

Stefanski became highly coveted for this hiring cycle alongside John Harbaugh. He even was set to enter a second interview with the Tennessee Titans, with that report surfacing Saturday. But that came about before Stefanski agreed to the longer term deal with the NFC South franchise.

He's taking over a team that made a late push last season in going 8-9. But Atlanta hasn't made the playoffs since the 2017 season.