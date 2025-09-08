On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons got off to a rough 0-1 start to the 2025 NFL season with a narrow home loss to the divisional rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons had a strong start to this game but ultimately faltered as things went on and were unable to close things out down the stretch.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. did an impressive job of getting the team down the field quickly at the end of the game to set up a potential game-tying field goal, but unfortunately, kicker Younghoe Koo missed the try from 44 yards out, sending Atlanta fans home frustrated.

This miss, combined with an overall rough season from Koo last year, has caused some to wonder whether the Falcons may bring in some additional kickers to practice and hold a competition for the starting spot.

Head coach Raheem Morris essentially confirmed as much with his comments to the media on Monday.

“We have to bring a competitive edge. We have to go out there and look,” said Morris, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter. “We have to bring in people to compete. It definitely creates that sense of urgency. It’s about the process you have to go through from a physical and mental standpoint.”

A rough start for the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have by far the hardest stretch of their schedule toward the beginning of the season, and Sunday marked a golden opportunity to win a game vs a tough opponent after Penix Jr. gave Atlanta 20-17 lead late in the fourth quarter. However, the Falcons' defense then relinquished an alarmingly quick touchdown drive engineered by Baker Mayfield and capped off by rookie Emeka Egbuka, and the Koo miss sealed Atlanta's fate at 0-1.

Bringing in a new kicker, or at least making it a competition moving forward, could do well to help the team out in that department, but things won't get any easier for Atlanta anytime soon, as they'll next hit the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

That game is slated for September 14 at 8:20 PM ET from Minneapolis.