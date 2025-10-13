The Baltimore Ravens failed to end their losing streak as they lost 17-3 to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium, dropping to 1-5 on the season. Quarterback Cooper Rush assumed the starting role after Lamar Jackson’s hamstring injury. But the Ravens subbed him out for veteran Tyler Huntley in the fourth quarter.

Rush, elevated to starter after throwing for 179 yards with three interceptions and no touchdowns in a 44-10 Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans, completed just 11 of 19 passes for 72 yards and added another interception through three-plus quarters. Baltimore coaching staff, seeing little progress, turned to Huntley, who completed 10 of 15 passes for 68 yards. However, the team failed to generate significant momentum.

“Maybe. Probably,” Rush said, on if he was surprised to be benched, via Luke Jones of Baltimore Positive. “You don't think you're coming out ever, but it's part of the deal. They wanted to put him in, and he played great. … It was impressive by Snoop.”

Article Continues Below

A fan favorite from 2020-23 and 2022 Pro Bowl selectee, Huntley rejoined the Ravens after spending time with the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins. Late in the game, he used his legs to push the offense into scoring position. That said, the drive stalled on a fourth-and-10 incomplete pass, and four sacks over two drives crushed any comeback hopes.

While Baltimore showed some improvement from their previous outing, such as controlling the time of possession, keeping Derrick Henry in check, and forcing turnovers, they were unable to capitalize. Holding penalties, turnovers, and failed red-zone conversions defined the game. Even promising sequences, including an opening drive that drew two defensive offsides calls and a John Jenkins strip-sack, ended in frustration.

The Ravens will welcome Jackson back after their Week 7 bye when they take on the Chicago Bears. At 1-5, every game is important, and any further missteps could make a playoff push nearly impossible.