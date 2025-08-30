For Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry to crack an elite list this season, he needs 1,317 rushing yards to leap seven Hall of Famers.

He could become the first running back since Adrian Peterson to enter the NFL's top-10 all-time career rushing yards leaders. And if he were to do so, Henry would pass Hall of Famers Thurman Thomas, Franco Harris, Marcus Allen, Edgerrin James, Marshall Faulk, Jim Brown, and Tony Dorsett.

“It'd definitely be a surreal moment for my name to be mentioned with those legends,” Henry said, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, who first reported on the story. “I pray it happens, but I'm living in the moment every day.”

Henry's 11,432 rushing yards entering 2025 are the most among current NFL running backs. Joe Mixon is second, trailing Henry by nearly 4,000 rushing yards.

Climbing the top 10 all-time career rushing touchdown list is also likely for the Ravens' running back this season. Henry currently shares No. 6 with Jim Brown, each at 106 career rushing touchdowns.

If Henry rushes for 15 touchdowns–a mark he's hit three times–he will catapult Peterson to No. 4 all-time.

“The way his mentality is in a game, it is actually cool to observe because you kind of see the difference between a normal guy in the league and somebody that's going to be a Hall of Famer one day,” Ravens running back Justice Hill said.

Henry is undoubtedly Hall of Fame-bound. But Ravens head coach John Harbaugh sees more potential, ranking him among his best backs of all time.

“I think Derrick Henry is in that category,” Harbaugh said. “I know he still feels like he has a ton to prove, and I want him to prove a ton.”

At 30 years old, Henry's coming off his second-best season, rushing for 1,921 yards and scoring 18 total touchdowns. He's also coming off a career-high 5.9 rush yards per attempt.

With Canton already in his future, King Henry is now chasing records and championships. He'll have a great opportunity for both this season as the Ravens pursue their first Super Bowl since 2012-13.