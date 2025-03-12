Back in 2020, then-Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins shared a photo on social media showing him together with running back Derrick Henry and Baltimore Ravens dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson. Hopkins captioned that post with a question, asking people online how many touchdowns they think that triumvirate would score together.

Five years later, everyone will get a tangible answer to that quizzing from Hopkins after agreeing to take his talents to the Ravens during the 2025 NFL free agency. The said post has also resurfaced for everyone to see on their timelines again following the news of the five-time Pro Bowler wideout's Ravens decision.

How many TD’s would this trio total? pic.twitter.com/GbSzVA5ihi — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) February 2, 2020 Expand Tweet

Hopkins, who played for the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024, used to be among the few absolute elite downfield weapons in the NFL, but at 32 years old, he's no longer the wide receiver he used to be, particularly during his time with the Houston Texans and the Cardinals.

By joining the Ravens, Hopkins appears to have another good chance at winning a Super Bowl, and perhaps his last one. He came close to that goal in the last season, but the Chiefs got taken down in Super Bowl 59 by Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

The former Clemson Tigers wideout started the 2023 season with the Tennessee Titans, who inked him to a two-year deal in 2023. The Titans traded him to the Chiefs in October for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, which would convert into a fourth-round pick if the Chiefs made the Super Bowl and if Hopkins played at least 60 percent of regular-season snaps. (Kansas City made the Super Bowl, but the veteran WR only played in 51 percent of snaps with the Chiefs and 47 percent with the Titans).

In the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl matchup, Hopkins made his mark with a touchdown to go with 18 receiving yards on two catches. Overall in 2024 with the Titans and the Chiefs, he had 610 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 56 receptions on 80 targets through 16 games.

Now, Hopkins will finally get to team up with Henry and Jackson, the duo that mainly drove the Ravens' offense that generated 30.1 points per game and 426.5 total yards per contest in 2024, third and first in the NFL, respectively.