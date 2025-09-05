The Baltimore Ravens signed Jaire Alexander to a one-year, $4 million contract in June to improve the team's cornerback room. However, Alexander has been dealing with injuries throughout much of the offseason. On Friday, the veteran defensive back revealed his health status ahead of the season opener.

It sounds like Jaire Alexander, who is 28 years old, is confident he'll be healthy to play in the Ravens' Week 1 opener against the Buffalo Bills, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Alexander aims to bounce back from a knee injury that he suffered in the 2024-25 season.

“Jaire Alexander says he has no doubt he’ll be out there Sunday. He feels good physically.”

If healthy, Alexander will likely be in the mix for a starting role, giving the Ravens a solid group of cornerbacks in the secondary. He's set to play alongside Nate Wiggins, with Marlon Humphrey likely playing as a slot corner. Additionally, Chidobe Awuzie will rotate into the games as a high-end depth piece for Baltimore.

Alexander has a history of playing as a lockdown cornerback in the NFL after having spent his first seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers. However, injuries have plagued his career in the previous two seasons, as Jaire Alexander has only played in 14 contests out of a possible 34. The two-time Pro Bowler gets a fresh new start in Baltimore and could help the Ravens make a serious push for the playoffs this season.

In the seven years in the NFL, Jaire Alexander has been one of the more consistent cornerbacks in the league when healthy. Through 78 games played in his career, Alexander has recorded 287 combined tackles (241 solo), 12 interceptions, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks, and one defensive touchdown.

Look for the Ravens to make an official announcement regarding Alexander's status before the Week 1 matchup against the Bills. This is one of the most highly anticipated games in the opening week, as both teams are viewed as potential Super Bowl contenders. Make sure to tune in for the “Sunday Night Football” game that kicks off Sunday at 8:20 p.m. EST.