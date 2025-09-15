As the Baltimore Ravens picked up their first win of the season over the Cleveland Browns, cornerback Jaire Alexander was on the sidelines with a knee injury. However, head coach John Harbaugh still has high expectations for Baltimore's newest defensive standout.

Alexander was able to play in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. However, he has been battling with a knee injury since his arrival to the Ravens. While he was able to get some practice time in, Harbaugh and company decided it would be best if Alexander rested his knee.

Helping that line of thinking is the emergence of TJ Tampa. It didn't hurt that the Browns were their Week 2 opponent either. But regardless of Alexander's status against Cleveland, Harbaugh is still expecting the cornerback to make a major impact in his Baltimore debut, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

“Jaire Alexander is going to play good football for us this year,” Harbaugh said.

Following his release from the Green Bay Packers, the Ravens signed Alexander to a one-year, $4 million contract. The cornerback played his college football at Louisville, giving him an opportunity to reunite with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Furthermore, it was clear that Baltimore needed some help in the secondary, ranking 31st overall in 2024 by allowing 244.1 passing yards per game.

Alexander is a two-time Pro Bowler. He has 79 games of NFL experience under his belt, defending 70 passes and making 12 interceptions. Pairing him with Marlon Humphrey makes for quite the daunting duo.

But of course, that is only when Alexander is on the field. The Ravens will once again monitor the injury closely before Harbaugh and company make the final call.