On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens dropped to 1-3 on the young 2025 NFL season with a blowout road loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a rough day for all aspects of the Baltimore squad on Sunday, but particularly quarterback Lamar Jackson, who suffered one of his worst performances in recent memory during the loss to Kansas City.

In the second half, Jackson left the game with what was announced as a hamstring injury. Because the game was already out of hand by that point, some fans speculated that head coach John Harbaugh was simply pulling Jackson from the game in an attempt to not get him injured.

However, on Monday, it was confirmed that this was not the case.

“John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson's hamstring injury precluded him from returning to the game, and it didn't matter that the game wasn't close at that point,” reported ESPN NFL insider Jamison Hensley on X, formerly Twitter.

“There was no way he could have gone back in the game,” Harbaugh said, per Hensley.

A rough start for the Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens entered this season with legitimate “Super Bowl or bust” expectations. However, four weeks into the season, the Ravens seem to be in danger of missing out on the playoffs altogether after starting 1-3.

The Ravens' defense, once thought to be among the elite units in the NFL, has been carved up by every opponent they've faced this year save for the lowly Cleveland Browns, and now, some cracks are starting to show in the offense as well.

It should be noted that the Ravens' three losses have come against three Super Bowl contenders in the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, and Buffalo Bills, and the schedule will lighten up considerably from here on out.

However, if the Ravens truly had the contender status that so many projected upon them, they likely would have been able to at least win one of those marquee games to open up the year.

In any case, the Ravens will next take the field for a home game against the Houston Texans on October 5.