The Baltimore Ravens re-signed offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley to a three-year, $60 million contract this offseason. The deal reunites Stanley with Baltimore after he hit the open market as a free agent.

Baltimore sures up the offensive line by bringing the nearly 31-year-old offensive tackle back for his 10th season with the franchise. Upon signing the new deal, Ronnie Stanley claimed he wanted to return to the Ravens as the team has some “unfinished business,” according to Nick Shook of Around the NFL. After missing out on the Super Bowl yet again, Stanley and the Ravens hope to change that in the 2025 season.

“We've broken so many records the last how many years, I don't think we really care about it, to be honest,” Stanley said Monday. “Especially, the guys that have been here. I think the only thing we really care about is winning a Super Bowl. So, yeah all that over stuff for sure is nice. But definitely unfinished business. I don't think anyone is really happy.”

The Ravens were bounced out of the postseason after suffering a 27-25 divisional-round loss to the Buffalo Bills. Baltimore hasn't been to or won a Super Bowl since the 2012 season. Stanley was drafted by the organization in the 2016 NFL Draft, so he has not experienced a title game with the franchise throughout his career.

Re-signing Stanely wasn't the only move Baltimore made this offseason. The Ravens signed DeAndre Hopkins to a one-year $5 million deal as well to provide a boost in the passing game. Hopkins is a true veteran at this point and will be 33 by the time the 2025 season starts. After recording 56 receptions, 610 yards, and five touchdowns with the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore hopes for more consistency out of the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

The Ravens own the No. 27 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It gives the front office a chance to either find more firepower for the offense or acquire a solid defender to improve the defense. Either way, Baltimore is viewed as a contender next season, as it's believed the team will make its fourth consecutive playoff appearance in the upcoming season.