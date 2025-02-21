While the Buffalo Bills mull over cutting Von Miller, the team must also make other tough choices. But the Bills can restock their roster by signing these two sneaky-good NFL free agents.

Buffalo knocked at the Super Bowl door in 2024, falling just short to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. The Bills roster is still strong and quarterback Josh Allen remains in his prime. Therefore, the Bills need to add just a few key pieces to make things work for a 2025 Super Bowl run.

At the head of the needs list is a field-stretching wide receiver that will make the offense even more dangerous.

Bills need to sign Commanders WR Dyami Brown

It’s not a splashy pick, but there’s not a great deal of receivers available in the draft with Brown's profile, according to the33rdteam.com.

“The 2025 NFL Draft receiver class isn't overly deep or fast, so teams will want to buy their way out of forcing an early-round pick at the position,” Ian Valentino wrote. “The 25-year-old Dyami Brown was on the field for about 40 percent of snaps and caught only 30 passes for 308 yards and one touchdown in the regular season. (But) his team-leading 229 yards on 14 receptions in the postseason opened eyes. An incentive-laden deal will await Brown in free agency as teams chase his speed.”

The 33rd team likes Brown heading to the Steelers. However, the Bills could use him, too, and they should put a package together to get him.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Brown improved in 2024, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Because the catch and runs are good, don't get me wrong, yards are yards however you get them,” Quinn said. “But the ability to stretch the field adds a whole other element to what we do. And so, yeah, we're all pumped to see him make these strides and improvements. And it makes everybody else better, too. Knowing that if they're going to put a double on one side every option's available.”

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels also had praise for Brown, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Yeah, great teammate, has my back, I have his back, and he’s always there for everybody,” Daniels said. “So, just see him when those times, when those plays need to be made for him to step up and make those plays. And those critical moments, nothing but excitement for him and how hard he works. Because I know he prepared for moments like that.”

Bills should sign Chiefs LB Nick Bolton

Because the Bills’ offense is so good, any time they stop an opposing defense their chances of victory increase dramatically. And Bolton is the type of player who could improve the toughness of the Bills’ defense, according to Pro Football Focus.

“The Chiefs have consistently cycled through rookie contract players in the back seven of their defense,” PFF wrote. “And generally let them hit free agency, with Willie Gay Jr. the latest example at off-ball linebacker last offseason. That said, Gay was a part-time player, whereas Bolton has been a staple at the middle linebacker spot almost from day one. Bolton is a bit stiff when flipping his hips. And (he) can get picked on at times in coverage. But he is an absolute bruiser coming forward in the run game.”

That bruiser part? The Bills would love it.

And as good as Bolton appears to be, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said he’s underrated, according to Sports Illustrated.

“He is one of the top, most cerebral players I’ve ever coached,” said Spagnuolo . “A Mike linebacker needs to make the other 10 guys around him better. I’m not sure we can do the things we do without Nick. (He) is our Patrick Mahomes. That’s what he means … to me. “He’s the piece, the key ingredient, just like Antonio Pierce when I was with the Giants in (2007). They’re that glue that holds everything together.”

Will Bolton leave the Chiefs. That remains to be seen. He said after the Super Bowl loss he likes where he is, according Sports Radio 810 WHB via atozsports.com.

“I'm going to take this one, take the 24 or 48 hours, whatever, to reflect on how the year went, talk to my agent,” Bolton said. “But I've been here (in Missouri) for seven years it feels like home. Welcomed me with open arms as a little 18-year-old with short hair, no facial hair. Let me go through growing pains and find out my own identity, and it feels like home.”