The Buffalo Bills are doing whatever it takes to get over the hump in the AFC playoffs. Buffalo added a ton of defensive talent during the 2025 NFL Draft. Hopefully those investments will pay off during the playoffs next season. The Bills may also be forced to make a tough decision about one of their young stars on offense.

Bills RB James Cook desperately wants a contract extension. However, Buffalo's front office has been hesitant to pay Cook before the beginning of the 2025 season.

Bills GM Brandon Beane spoke about the situation during a recent interview on Go Long with Tyler Dunne.

“You’d love for everyone to be here,” Beane said. “Who wouldn’t? You’d love them to be around and start forming that bond. But James is working. I know he’s down there training in South Florida. He’s working. First of all, he’s competitive. And sure, everyone wants to get paid and he knows he’s got to still show he’s James Cook — the guy we saw — if he wants to get that pay day. Either from us or someone else. That’s any player that doesn’t currently have their contract extensions yet.”

Cook did not show up to voluntary workouts in Buffalo before the 2025 NFL Draft. He made it clear that his desired salary is $15 million per season on a new contract.

Beane added that there are “very few” running backs in the same tier as Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, and Derrick Henry. He gave that answer when asked about how he views large investments in the running back position in general.

Cook clearly views himself in that elite category. Based on their actions, the Bills do not agree.

Mel Kiper criticizes the Bills' defensive focus during 2025 NFL Draft

Not everyone was supportive of how the Bills approached the 2025 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Mel Kiper was critical of Buffalo's emphasis on defense in the draft. Kiper believed the Bills should invest more resources in their wide receiver room.

“Not taking a receiver until No. 240 (Kaden Prather) was curious,” Kiper wrote. “The Bills' first five picks went to defense, only the second time in the common draft era they've done that (2006). Chase Lundt is a depth right tackle. Jackson Hawes is a blocking tight end. While Buffalo walked away from the draft with some defensive upgrades, quarterback Josh Allen's unit didn't improve this month. Buffalo could regret not doing more there.”

The Bills are clearly confident in their offensive personnel.

It is worth remembering that Buffalo scored 30.9 points per game in the regular season, second only to Detroit.

It would be shocking to see the Bills take a step back on offense in 2025.