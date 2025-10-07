The Buffalo Bills were one of the last unbeaten NFL teams during the 2025 season. Buffalo lost a close game 23-20 against New England on Sunday Night Football. To make matters worse, the Bills picked up a few injuries on defense in the process. Now they've reunited with a former Bills defender to add depth for the rest of the season.

The Bills have signed linebacker Baylon Spector to their practice squad, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Spector, a former seventh-round pick, played in Buffalo over the past three seasons.

His best season came in 2024 when he played in 11 games. Spector logged 40 total tackles, one-and-a-half sacks, and a fumble recovery with the Bills that season.

Bills fans should expect Spector to be elevated in the near future since Buffalo is in need of linebacker depth on the active roster.

That could happen sooner rather than later due to Spector's familiarity with Buffalo's defensive scheme.

Bills dealing with multiple linebacker injuries

The Bills got some bad injury news on Monday after their first loss of the season.

Buffalo learned that former Pro Bowl linebacker Matt Milano suffered a pectoral injury against the Patriots. Pectoral injuries can last a few weeks or even a whole season depending on the severity.

Thankfully, Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that the team is not looking at putting Milano on injured reserve. Instead, he is considered week-to-week, per The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia.

Meanwhile, linebacker Dorian Williams is still dealing with a knee injury that kept him out in Week 5.

The Bills do have veteran Shaq Thompson in reserve, who could take the place of either Milaon or Williams in the starting lineup. However, Buffalo does not have much depth behind Thompson if they want to deploy their base defense.

Hopefully both Milano and Williams can return to the field soon as Buffalo tries to get back in the win column.

Next up for the Bills is a Monday Night Football matchup against the Falcons.