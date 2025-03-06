Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be an available player when the free agency window opens on March 12. That is, if Bufflao doesn't decide to re-sign him. In the meantime, Hamlin is preparing himself for contract negotiations by making a big career decision.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old safety hired a new agent according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Doug Hendrickson of Wasserman sports to represent him and negotiate his next NFL contract,” Schefter reported on X.

Hendrickson is the agent for notable NFL stars such as Maxx Crosby, Kenny Clark, and Cameron Jordan.

“We are excited to welcome him and his family and look forward to navigating the incredible future he has ahead of him on and off the field,” Hendrickson stated, per Schefter.

It's a smart move for Hamlin to hire Hendrickson as his new agent. Crosby, the Raiders' star edge rusher, just signed a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension to remain with Las Vegas. Hendrickson led the charge as his agent and helped Crosby secure a contract that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

The fourth-year veteran played 14 games for the Bills last season and served as a consistent starter in the secondary. He ended the 2024 regular season with 89 total tackles, five pass deflections, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery. His three total turnovers are the most Hamlin has ever recorded in a single season.

Hamlin may not be considered the top free agent safety in the market. Despite that, his consistent play from last season should make him an intriguing option for teams across the league. That's especially true for the Bills, as Micah Hyde announced his retirement in February.

Buffalo has a clear need to improve the secondary, and that could mean Hamlin returns. The front office will likely do its due diligence and take a look at several free agent safeties before making a final decision. Additionally, there is a chance the Bills will select one of the top safeties in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Either way, Hamlin can still serve as a solid depth piece for Buffalo if the team decides to improve the safety positions. It is currently unknown what Hamlin is projected to receive as a free agent.