It's Week 1 of the NFL season, and we're already watching some serious sweat-inducing games on television. Many expected the prime-time game between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens to be a barn-burner. However, no one could have expected the game to be this entertaining, especially during the early parts of the fourth quarter.

The Bills found themselves down by two scores early in the fourth quarter after a touchdown run by Derrick Henry. Even after scoring a touchdown, the score was still 40-32 with around four minutes left. By all accounts, this game should have been over. However, a heroic stand from the Bills defensive line gave the team another chance, stripping Derrick Henry and recovering the fumble.

The rest was history. Reigning MVP Josh Allen drove the Bills to the end zone again, scoring six more points to get them closer to the Ravens. They missed the two-point conversion to tie, but the Buffalo defense forced a three-and-out to give Allen one more chance to win the game. Allen would not disappoint, meticulously dissecting the Baltimore defense to give them a 32-yard field goal attempt, which they converted.

Everyone was in awe of the Bills and Josh Allen… even his own teammates. Defensive end Joey Bosa said that he's never been this happy after a win, and you could see it in his face.

You can hear the shock from the veteran @jbbigbear. This is great. https://t.co/5AG2tgO8pJ — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 8, 2025

Allen was near-perfect in the fourth quarter, when the Bills needed him the most. In the fourth quarter alone, he completed 16 of his 21 passes for 251 yards and one passing touchdown. Those are numbers a quarterback typically reaches in one game. Allen did it in one quarter, when the stakes were high. As if that wasn't enough, Allen recorded two rushing touchdowns and 18 rushing yards too.

The Bills shouldn't be complacent after this win. The reason why Allen had to go supernova was because Buffalo struggled to keep up with Baltimore's game plan. Bosa and the Bills defense couldn't contain Henry and Lamar Jackson until the last few moments of the game. They have a matchup against the surprisingly solid New York Jets next week. Still, for now, the players can stay in awe of their quarterback and his will to win.