The Buffalo Bills have completed a unique trifecta after the shocking signing of Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa. The franchise is coming off a stellar season that ended once again in a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, this time in the AFC Championship game. With quarterback Josh Allen improving every year, the Bills are doing everything they can to win their first Super Bowl title. And this offseason has been one of the organization's most aggressive yet and has shown an interesting trend.

ESPN Senior Insider Adam Schefter noted in a Twitter post that Buffalo's three free agency signings have all come from Los Angeles' franchises. Those three new additions are Joey Bosa, Chargers wideout Josh Palmer, and Los Angeles Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht.

The Bills are spending big to address some of their biggest weaknesses

For a team that was 13-4 and won two playoff games, this Buffalo roster still left a lot to be desired. Many of these flaws were on defense. While the Bills did rank twelfth overall in points allowed per game, this unit continually struggled against prolific passing attacks. A major reason for that was a lackluster pass rush, which ranked only 20th in sack percentage.

Bosa and Hoecht will be sure to help with that weakness as well as aid in containing the run. Even at age 29, Joey is still an elite defensive player. The five-time Pro Bowler is coming off a season where he recorded five sacks, two forced fumbles, and five stuffs. Hoecht, on the other hand, is known for his versatility, as he can play multiple positions across the field. Having a Swiss army knife will be very valuable for a great defensive mind like head coach Sean McDermott.

Josh Palmer is also a much-needed addition to the Bills roster. While Buffalo was elite on offense last year, this wide receiver core can definitely use more depth heading into 2025. And Palmer is not just another face to this roster. The 25-year-old has been a reliable option for the Chargers over his four-year career. Palmer has caught a total of 182 passes for 2,287 yards and ten touchdowns to this point. Known as an elite route runner who can create separation, it would be no surprise if the former Tennesse Vol has the best year of his career in 2025.

Overall, the Buffalo Bills are certainly going for it. Which is exactly what they should do with a talent like Josh Allen at quarterback. The clock is ticking for this organization to capitalize on its star quarterback's prime. This is the closest the Bills have felt to their first title since they made four straight Super Bowl appearances in the early 90s. It's a long road back to the AFC Championship game, but 2025-26 might be the time this franchise finally breaks through and closes the deal.