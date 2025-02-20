The Buffalo Bills fell short again of reaching the Super Bowl during the 2024 NFL season, but when it comes to ruling the AFC East, the party continues for Josh Allen and company.

Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld is very much aware of Buffalo's dominance in the division over the past several years, and he let everyone know about that after she took a hilarious shot at the Bills' rivals in the division.

The 28-year-old Steinfeld subtly took a jab at the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and the New England Patriots during a recent interview with WhoWhatWear. While playing a Truth or Wear game, Steinfeld read a question on a card before flaming those teams without hesitation.

“Name the four teams in the AFC East division,” Steinfeld said before answering: “You’ve got the Buffalo Bills and the Bills’ three sons.”

It's hard to objectively disagree with what Steinfeld said based on what transpired on the field in the 2024 NFL campaign. The Bills topped the AFC East for the fifth season in a row by going 13-4. Only one of those losses came at the hands of a division rival, and that was in Week 18 when Buffalo rested most of its key players, including Allen, in a 23-16 defeat versus the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Overall, the Bills went 5-1 in AFC East play.

“Heaven forbid if Taylor Swift said this even though Josh was still in Wyoming the last time KC lost their division,” am X (formerly Twitter) said.

Another one shared: “Her Majesty has spoken.”

“Queen City Queen, Her Royal Highness Mrs. Josh Allen ♥️🦬,” commented another.

Others didn't take Steinfeld's take too kindly, though.

“Lol the only team in the division with no Super Bowls can’t say this nonsense. Also, if the Bills won that championship this year, they would have been the worst team to win in the last 25 years,” one said.

Via another seemingly angry commenter: “Ahh the arrogance from a team that has zero SB victories all-time. Enjoy the offseason of telling everyone how good you are. The window slamming shut will catch you by surprise … it always does.”

Allen, who won the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player award, guided the Bills all the way to an AFC Championship Game appearance last season but lost in that round to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Nevertheless, the Bills should continue to be a force to reckon with in the NFL in the next campaign, especially in the AFC East.