Before her husband and the Buffalo Bills play the Denver Broncos in the playoffs, an old picture of Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, celebrating a win at Empower Field Mile High Stadium has resurfaced.

Nearly 10 years ago, Steinfeld celebrated the Broncos' Super Bowl victory during the 2015 NFL season. On Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, Steinfeld posted a picture of herself dabbing at Empower Field at Mile High, which was called Sports Authority Field at the time. She is wearing a Broncos bomber jacket in the photo.

“HELL YEAH BRONCOS!!!! [collision emoji]” her caption read.

This was posted on the same night as the Broncos' last Super Bowl win. They beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 to send Peyton Manning off into the sunset before he retired.

Why Hailee Steinfeld's Broncos post went viral

Of course, the photo was resurfaced before the Bills visit the Broncos in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. It's unlikely she will still be rooting for the Broncos this time around.

In fairness, this photo was posted nearly a decade before she got married to Allen. Now, she will likely be rooting for her husband and the Bills.

Steinfeld and Allen tied the knot in May 2025. In December 2025, they announced that they were expecting their first baby together.

Allen and the Bills earned their shot at the Broncos by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Steinfeld was not at the game, as she had to present an award at the Golden Globes. Her movie, Sinners, was also nominated for several awards at the ceremony. It's unknown if she will attend the Bills-Broncos game.

If the Bills win, they will get one step closer to their first Super Bowl with Allen. Allen had another MVP-worthy campaign in 2025. He passed for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Allen also rushed fr 579 yards and 14 touchdowns.