Money demands from guys like James Cook could make it a tough offseason for the Buffalo Bills. And it might be harder to get a key free agent. But here is the perfect trade the Bills must complete in the offseason.

The Bills got agonizingly close to the Super Bowl in 2024. And that means 2025 is the Bills’ year. Right? Well, they can dream in Buffalo as well as anywhere else.

To get over the top, the Bills need to add another weapon to Josh Allen’s group of receivers. And the answer is …

Bills should make a deal for Rams WR Cooper Kupp

This makes sense from so many angles. First, the Bills won’t have to spend key draft capital to acquire Kupp. He’s an aging veteran and has battled multiple injuries in recent years. He’s no longer the Alpha guy in the receiver room.

However, Kupp could be a great source of help for younger Bills receivers like Keon Coleman.

Another benefit is that Kupp has been there and done that. He helped the Rams win a Super Bowl, and he can help Allen and the Bills do the same.

Of course, a key part of that path would be for Allen to avoid overusing Kupp in the regular season. Game plans would need to be designed so that Kupp doesn’t get too many targets in the regular season. They could hold back in games where they enter as strong favorites while peppering him with targets against teams like the Chiefs, Ravens, and Bengals.

Another benefit of trading for Kupp would be his ability to make things happen in the red zone. The Bills already have one of the NFL’s most dangerous red-zone weapons in Allen. Now they need a receiving threat the defenses have to watch out for on an every-down basis.

Plus, Kupp is the kind of guy who can help elevate a team, according to comments by Rams coach Sean McVay to Sports Illustrated. Kupp even took the high road about his impending departure from the Rams.

“I think how he feels is honest about the situation,” McVay said. “I think he’s been very clear and upfront, and I respect that. What's unique is as you go through eight years of this, there are certain people that you come across. Cooper has changed my life for the better. He’s made an impact on me, most importantly, as a person. What he’s done as a player is incredibly amazing in regard to the production, but also, he’s been so important in terms of a lot of the things that we've been able to build with what he represents as a captain, the production.

“These things are very real, and you try to say, ‘It's business, and it's personal.’ It all blends together because this is still a relationship. I think he's honest about the situation. I think those are the things that make it challenging. One of the things that I've learned from him, as much as anybody, is there’s no good way to go about hard conversations other than just straight to the point.”

Kupp also displayed honesty and loyalty, which McVay said he appreciated. This type of behavior would go well in the Bills’ locker room.

“If you really love somebody enough, then you're able to be honest and direct with them. He’s always done that to me,” McVay said. “That’s what I've done with him. We’ll be able to figure out what’s the best way to navigate that moving forward. Like he said to you guys, he has good football left. He wants to play for a handful more years. He has good football. I thought he did a good job with the things that he could control. For that, I'm really proud of him.”

And because the Bills have been close, they don’t need a superstar to push them over the top. A guy like Kupp could be the right ingredient. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he likes his team being in the fight year after year, according to buffalobills.com.

“I'd rather be in the position we're in, where we're continually knocking on the door,” McDermott said. “But I don't deal well with sitting right on the edge and being like, ‘Hey, well, it was a good season.’ I’m confident in who we are. I'm confident that over the years we've developed players who usually have played better here than elsewhere…you keep doing the right thing, eventually that door will open.”

The hunger is there for the Bills to win the 2025 Super Bowl.

“I want it for the Pegula family,” McDermott said. “I'd love to be able to hand that thing off to them. That's some of why I was brought here. And that fire burns deep within. And you should know, it's not like we stick with things, just to stick with things … that's part of becoming better is, ‘Hey, we're gonna throw a million things at that wall.' And we may agree, we may disagree, but we're gonna come out of it with the best darn answer we can for this football team.”