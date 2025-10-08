Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales made it clear why Bryce Young stayed in the game against the Miami Dolphins, even after a disastrous start. Down 17-0 early in the second quarter, many fans expected the former No. 1 pick to be benched once again. Instead, Young regrouped and led the Panthers to a 27-24 comeback victory, a performance that may have temporarily saved his job.

After the win, Canales explained why he refused to pull his quarterback despite the rough opening, citing Young’s resilience and attitude as deciding factors.

“He’s been really consistent this year when things haven’t gone right,” Canales told ESPN’s David Newton.

“When there have been mistakes or turnovers, he’s got a great look on his face, eyes of accountability. He collects himself and comes back out with great energy. That’s where he’s been locked in, and I want him to stay there.”

Young’s stat line wasn’t flashy: 198 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, but his poise and ability to deliver late stood out. After the Dolphins retook the lead in the fourth quarter, Young responded with a composed game-winning drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown to tight end Mitchell Evans. It was a defining moment for a quarterback who had previously struggled to win when committing turnovers.

However, Young’s future remains uncertain. According to ESPN, while the Panthers are publicly standing by him, several league insiders are monitoring the situation closely.

If Young’s play stagnates, the team could once again turn to veteran backup Andy Dalton, a move that would echo last season’s midyear switch. Young currently ranks 27th in QBR, completing 60.9% of his passes with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

With a fifth-year option decision looming next May, Carolina’s patience could be tested if consistency doesn’t improve.

For now, Canales continues to express faith in his young quarterback, emphasizing development over reaction. But behind the scenes, the franchise must evaluate whether Young remains their long-term answer or if another reset is inevitable in 2026.

There’s at least one positive development for Carolina. Per Sheena Quick and Ari Meirov, the Panthers have designated wide receiver Jalen Coker to return from injured reserve, signaling his recovery from a preseason quad injury.

The undrafted rookie out of Holy Cross impressed coaches during training camp and could soon rejoin an improving young offense that includes rookies Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan.

Coker’s return could give Young another reliable weapon as the team prepares to face the Dallas Cowboys next week. Whether it’s enough to keep the offense afloat and Young in the starting role will be one of the biggest storylines in Carolina moving forward.