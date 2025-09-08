Ben Johnson will make his head coaching debut when the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Fans anticipate a much improved offense in Johnson’s first year at the helm. But defense could be an issue in the season opener as the status of both Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon remains unclear.

Johnson has been sidelined by lingering groin and calf injuries throughout the offseason. Now, insider Adam Schefter has serious reservations about the Pro Bowl corner’s availability Monday.

“Jaylon Johnson is listed as questionable, I don't know that he’s gonna go tonight. I have my doubts about whether he’s gonna play tonight,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show.

The Bears could be without key defenders in season opener on MNF

Chicago’s secondary could be at a significant disadvantage as the team’s other top cornerback is questionable as well. “Kyler Gordon [was] put on the injury report with a hamstring injury. I don’t know that he’s gonna play tonight,” Schefter added.

“So the Bears could be down Jaylon Johnson, they could be down Kyler Gordon. They could be down any number of defensive backs as J.J. McCarthy makes his first NFL start.”

Johnson was trending in the right direction with a return to practice last week. However, he remained limited by injuries in the lead up to Week 1 and now is listed as questionable for the Vikings tilt.

A second-round pick in 2020, Johnson has developed into one of the league’s best defensive backs. Prior to the start of last season, Chicago re-signed the sixth-year veteran to a $76 million contract.

This offseason the Bears signed Gordon to a three-year, $40 million deal. The extensions helped solidify Chicago’s secondary as the team looks to rebound from a 5-12 season in 2024.

Chicago moved on from head coach Matt Eberflus after three straight losing seasons. The Bears hired Ben Johnson hoping the former Detroit Lions OC could develop second-year passer Caleb Williams. The team’s new-look offense will debut on Monday Night Football against the Vikings.