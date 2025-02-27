It seems like Ben Johnson is making strides already with the Chicago Bears. But the bar had been set low. Johnson is not only trying to protect Caleb Williams, but he’s also showing his players how to do it. His athletic achievement will have Bears fans hyped.

Just get a load of this statistic, according to a post on X by Clay Harbor.

Ben Johnson squats 405. All I needed to hear. Bears to the Super Bowl. He’s out squatting half the players. #DaBears #Bears

Yeah, that’s robust, dude. And Johnson doesn’t necessarily look like a guy who could Hulk up like that.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson on a good path

Not only is Johnson strong with the squat, but he’s been earning a little NFL street cred before the offseason is in full gear. Included in the mix is the way he has built his staff, according to nytimes.com.

“What’s so beautiful about the coaching staff that we put together, I didn’t hire a bunch of my friends,” Johnson said. “I went outside of my circle on purpose because I wanted to collect a different mix of experience, energy, ideas, and we’re all going to make it come together. It’s going to be the Chicago Bears going forward.”

General manager Ryan Poles backed up Johnson’s assessment.

“You could really tell that through the construction of his staff,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday. “Very thoughtful in everything that he does. Strategic in terms of the setup and who he wants. And the chemistry within the building and the different personalities and experiences that everyone brings to the group, which is really important.”

Of course, the staff is only part of the equation. The Bears need guys on the field who can get the job done weekly.

“We want playmakers all over the roster,” Johnson said. “Offense, defense, defensive line, secondary, it doesn’t matter. We want them all over the place.”

It all falls into place with what the Bears believe they have in Johnson.

“His ability to really give a clear vision of what he wants and needs to be successful has been really, really good,” Poles said. “You can just tell the high football IQ is on a totally different level than what I’ve seen and been a part of before.”