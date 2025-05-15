A new book claims Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams wanted to “blow up the draft” to avoid being selected by the Bears. The book “American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback” by Seth Wickersham claims that Carl Williams, Caleb's father, wanted to uproot the draft so that his son could have a say in where he wanted to go.

Despite the book's accounts, Bears coach Ben Johnson stated outright that Williams is glad to be part of the team, according to Josh Alper of NBC Sports.

“I see a chance for greatness here for him,” Johnson said, via Matt Clapp of Awful Announcing. “He’s been communicated that way and he feels the same way. I don’t know what’s gone on prior to him joining the organization, but he is very proud to be a Chicago Bear. That’s what our conversations have included. He’s really excited to get to work right now and be the best version of himself for 2025.”

The book suggests that Carl Williams was even orchestrating the possibility of his son playing in the UFL. Afterwards, he would become an undrafted free agent.

It also claims that Williams wanted to play for the Minnesota Vikings. He had a great visit with Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell at the NFL Combine.

But no plans were in place to bring him along.

According to the book, Carl Williams said that the Bears are “where quarterbacks go to die”. All before his son was drafted.

Nevertheless, the Bears drafted Williams in 2024.

Why Caleb Williams is with the Bears in the first place?

Williams was hyped up as the spark plug for a franchise stuck in a state of underperformance.

However, Williams endured a difficult rookie season. Poor coaching and an abysmal offensive line culminated in a less than stellar debut season.

Williams was criticized for holding the ball longer than he should. Thus he was sacked more times than not.

Meanwhile, Johnson is coming in looking to get the most out of Williams. The Bears have improved their offensive line and made some considerable draft picks.

Receiver Luther Burden III and tight end Colston Loveland are poised to help provide Williams with support.

Organizational changes are trying to fend off rumors of Williams' dissatisfaction.