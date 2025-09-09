The Chicago Bears suffered a brutal loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener. J.J. McCarthy led a wild fourth-quarter comeback to ruin Ben Johnson’s head coaching debut. The Bears hired Johnson this offseason with the expectation that he would elevate Caleb Williams’ game. But according to the second-year quarterback, it’s still a work in progress.

After a rough Week 1 loss, Williams discussed his relationship with Johnson in the new Bears’ offense. “There was a lot of good there. He was getting the plays in fast. It’s a growing process,” Williams explained, per CHGO Bears.

Chicago looked good early. Despite missing key defenders Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, the Bears defense dominated the first three quarters.

The Bears’ Ben Johnson-Caleb Williams era begins on sour note

Williams got the scoring started, recording the first rushing touchdown of his career and giving Chicago a 7-0 first quarter lead. The Bears were up 10-6 at halftime and took a 17-6 advantage into the fourth quarter.

But the Vikings came storming back. McCarthy pulled off an incredible feat, becoming the first quarterback to win a debut after trailing by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter since Steve Young in 1985.

McCarthy led three fourth-quarter touchdown drives as the Vikings took a 27-17 lead with under three minutes remaining. Williams did manage to add his first passing touchdown of the Ben Johnson era. But it wasn’t enough, as the Bears fell 27-24 in the Monday Night Football season opener.

After struggling early, McCarthy made in-game adjustments and attacked Dennis Allen’s defense. He finished with 143 yards, three total touchdowns and one interception. Meanwhile, Williams went 21/35 for 210 passing yards and a score. The former first overall draft pick also added 58 yards on the ground and another touchdown.

The Bears head to Detroit to take on the Lions in Week 2. The game will have a little extra significance for Johnson as he spent the last three seasons as Detroit’s offensive coordinator. The Lions also suffered a rough Week 1 loss, falling to the Green Bay Packers 27-13.