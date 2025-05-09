May 8, 2025 at 11:48 PM ET

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams welcomed the new “his holiness” Thursday. All he needed was a clever two-word response for the new pope.

Robert Francis Prevost made history as the first American pope. White smoke billowing over the Sistine chapel revealed he was the new pope selected. The 267th pope hails from the Windy City.

Williams welcomed him in a big way with Chicago lingo. Which he dropped on his X account.

Daaaaaa Pope — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) May 9, 2025

Chicago is renown for popularizing “Da Bears.” Now “Da Pope” will grow popular in Williams' NFL city, plus globally.

Williams delivered another social media post for Prevost. But this one featuring a new color for the pope's outfit.

Caleb Williams is a fan of Da Pope 😂 (via ayeeecaleb/IG) pic.twitter.com/bbC2G4u187 — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) May 9, 2025

Williams, though, became a punchline for jokes on the day Prevost got named Pope. Still, the Bears' QB1 is clearly welcoming the historic move from the Vatican City State.

The incoming second-year QB wasn't the only one using Chi-Town slang to welcome the new leader of the Catholic Church. Multiple reactions flooded for the 69-year-old.

Caleb Williams, Bears fans join in welcoming new pope

Turns out Williams wasn't the only one typing “Da Pope.” The account Windy City Sports Cards went with this Mike Ditka themed graphic.

pic.twitter.com/9P4HP3lLY6 — Windy City Sports Cards (@312SportsCards1) May 9, 2025

WXYZ Detroit sports anchor Brad Galli chimed in too. The ABC Detroit affiliate sports anchor Galli dropped his own Bears theme post.

The first American pope is from Chicago. Da Pope! pic.twitter.com/bO8rHEUPzA — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 8, 2025

Radio host Brian Fitzgerald rolled with another theme Chicago fans will understand: A Blues Brothers gif.

But Prevost sparked one more conversation: Which MLB team does he claim?

The new pope hails from Southside Chicago — sparking the belief he's a White Sox fan. The franchise's X account made their effort to confirm that. However, the Chicago Cubs X account went with a Wrigley Field themed post — denying the pope's fandom for the Sox.

Prevost wasn't just feeling the love from his home city. His college alma mater Villanova University in Philadelphia congratulated him on social media.