With the Chicago Bears preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft, the franchise was given sad news on Wednesday about former defensive tackle Steve McMichael. After battling with ALS for several years, McMichael has passed away.

The former Bears star passed away at the age of 67 years old, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com. McMichael, who was also known as “Mongo,” was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024. He announced in 2021 that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

“After announcing in April of 2021 that he had been diagnosed with ALS, the Pro Football Hall of Famer died on Wednesday at the age of 67.”

Jarrett Payton, the son of former Bears running back and McMichales' teammate Walter Payton, reportedly announced the death of former defensive tackle. Payton shared the message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“With deep sorrow, I share that Steve McMichael passed at 5:28 PM after a brave fight with ALS, surrounded by loved ones. I’m grateful to have been with him in his final moments. Please keep Steve and his family in your prayers.”

McMichael played 15 seasons in the NFL. One with the New England Patriots, where he started his career, 13 with the Bears, and one season with the Green Bay Packers before retiring. The former defensive tackle was a wrecking machine on the defensive line, playing a key role in the Bears' famous Monsters of the Midway defense in the 1980s. The two-time Pro Bowler ended his career with 838 solo tackles, 95 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, and 17 fumble recoveries.

Once his career in the NFL was done, Steve McMichael took his talents to the wrestling ring. McMichael famously joined former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, where they participated in the main event of WrestleMania XI. In 1996, McMichael became a color commentator for wrestling for World Championship Wrestling (WCW). He eventually joined wrestling's notorious Four-Horsemen alongside Ric Flair.