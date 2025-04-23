The Chicago Bears have had one of the NFL's most exciting offseasons. Chicago added former Lions OC Ben Johnson as head coach, the perfect pairing for QB Caleb Williams. Nwo the Bears are set to add even more talent in the 2025 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote on Wednesday that the Bears have been linked to Ashton Jeanty for weeks. Chicago is reportedly hopeful that they can snag him at the 10th overall pick.

“Offense could be the focus at the back of the top 10 and into the teens,” Fowler wrote. “The Bears (No. 10) have been linked to skill players such as Jeanty and Warren. If Jeanty is for some reason there at No. 10, the word is Chicago loves him. If not, multiple execs believe offensive tackle makes more sense.”

Fowler quotes an anonymous NFL personnel man who noted that “Caleb Williams was sacked 90 times last year” as evidence of the offensive tackle pick. Williams was actually only sacked 68 times, but it was so many that it might feel like 90 sacks.

If the Bears plan on waiting for Ashton Jeanty, they will most likely be out of luck. Jeanty has been widely connected to the Raiders at the sixth overall pick.

There is also a growing consensus that the Jaguars could select Jeanty with the fifth overall pick.

Either way, the Bears may need to trade up if they want to land Jeanty in the first round.

If Chicago passes on Jeanty and selects an offensive lineman, they could easily snag a talented running back in the second round.

Bears also connected to Tyler Warren ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Ashton Jeanty is not the only elite offensive player connected to Bears before the 2025 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin gave the Bears Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in a recent mock draft.

Cronin argued that Bears head coach Ben Johnson could use Warren the same way he did Sam LaPorta with the Lions.

“A tight end as versatile as Warren could be for the Bears, what Sam LaPorta was for Ben Johnson's Detroit offenses. The Penn State standout caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and had 12 total touchdowns as a senior,” Cronin wrote.”Adding a versatile weapon to the passing game and a player who has demonstrated the willingness to block in the running game (Penn State had two 1,000-yard rushers on its run to the College Football Playoff) would be a major addition and benefit Caleb Williams' growth in Year 2.”

Johnson may even be tempted to use Warren in the Wild Cat formation, something he did sparingly at Penn State.

It will be fascinating to see who the Bears select in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night.