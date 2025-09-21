The Chicago Bears witnessed a major NFL injury to their offense Sunday. Tight end Colston Loveland went down against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 2025 NFL Draft first rounder left with a hip ailment, per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“He's questionable to return,” Finley posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Loveland torched Dallas before the ailment. He snuck behind the Dallas back seven for this catch that placed the Bears inside the Cowboys' 40-yard line.

.@ChicagoBears first-round pick Colston Loveland picks up 32 DALvsCHI on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/SSrROZHf62 — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Loveland sparked hype for his arrival to the league. Many started to envision the potential chemistry between he and Caleb Williams.

He hasn't officially been ruled out of the game at Soldier Field. That 31-yard grab was his only catch of the afternoon before heading to the locker room.

Bears looked efficient with Colston Loveland vs. Cowboys

Chicago entered its home venue aiming to redeem itself from the Week 2 debacle against the Detroit Lions. And seeking its first win of the 2025 season.

The Bears started to look like the offense new head coach Ben Johnson aimed to install. Chicago tacked on 24 first half points.

Johnson even dipped into a bag of tricks with Williams. The quarterback hit Dallas with a rare flea flicker play — leading to a 65-yard touchdown to Luther Burden III.

Williams completed 10-of-16 passes for 239 yards and tossed three touchdowns in the 10-point halftime lead. The rookie Burden settled for 94 yards on two catches. The NFC North franchise struggled running the ball, though, by settling for 36 yards. But still managed to hit 275 total yards.