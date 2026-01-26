The Chicago Bears faced a potential shakeup in their coaching ranks as the Philadelphia Eagles targeted offensive coordinator Declan Doyle to fill their vacant leadership role. Following a disappointing playoff exit, the Eagles sought to interview the rising assistant who helped transform Chicago into one of the league's most improved offensive units in 2025.

Doyle’s rapid ascent saw him rise from coaching tight ends in Denver to becoming the youngest coordinator in the NFL, overseeing an offense that finished third in total yards and sixth in points.

His collaborative work alongside head coach Ben Johnson was instrumental in facilitating career-best seasons for quarterback Caleb Williams and veteran back D'Andre Swift, making him a prime candidate for an Eagles team desperate to revitalize their star-studded roster.

Bears OC Declan Doyle has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Eagles’ offensive coordinator vacancy, per sources, according to a report from Dianna Russini on X. Doyle opts to remain in Chicago, working with Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams.

This decision provides a massive sigh of relief for the Bears organization, as it preserves the stability of a coaching staff that recently led the team to its first playoff victory since 2010.

By choosing to stay, Doyle ensures that the schematic continuity surrounding Williams remains intact during a critical stage of the young quarterback’s development.

While the retention of Doyle is a victory for the coaching staff, Ben Johnson is making it clear that the team’s recent success belongs in the past. Despite winning eleven games and a division title, Johnson told ESPN that there is no building off this and the team must go back to square one.

He emphasized that being eliminated in the Divisional Round means the previous year's accomplishments were simply not good enough to meet their championship standards. General manager Ryan Poles echoed this lack of complacency, noting that the goal remains to transform the Bears into a true powerhouse.

As Chicago heads into the 2026 offseason, the focus will be on starting from the bottom to ensure the team doesn't remain a resilient underdog, but instead evolves into a consistent Super Bowl contender.