The hopes for the Chicago Bears are riding on the shoulders of Caleb Williams. He understands full well the pressure he's under, going as far as yelling to himself in the car to get psyched up.

As the Bears prepare for their start to the season following Monday against the Minnesota Vikings, questions arise. They all center on the efficiency of Williams to spearhead an offense desperate for a break.

According to ESPN's Mina Kimes, she believes that Williams will strengthen his resolve on 3rd downs, per NFL on ESPN.

“It's a whole operation, it's not just about Caleb,” she said. “It's about those early downs, it's about running the football, and ultimately I think he's going to have more success.”

When it comes to 3rd downs, Williams has proven himself to be quite effective. He can get out of the pocket smoothly and take advantage of opportunities for long downfield passes, as well as run.

Last November, he was able to convert on first down by throwing a 25-yard pass to WR Keenan Allen on a 16-yard drive against the Commanders. That same month, Williams perfectly executed on third down and five against the Green Bay Packers.

Altogether, completing a 16-yard scramble.

The trust Ben Johnson has in Caleb Williams for the Bears to do well

From the time he was hired, Ben Johnson has seen the potential in Caleb Williams. At every which way turn, hyping him up as the right person at the right time.

All in all, looking to turn the page on an unfortunate chapter in Bears history. A season in which Williams' rookie year was marred by underperformance, bad coaching, and an ineffective offensive line.

Even though Williams did put up some considerable decent numbers, altogether, he had 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and an 87.8 passing rate. Additionally, he rushed for 489 yards.

But now, with an offense-oriented coach and a couple of notable moves to strengthen the O-line, there is some hope for Chicago to have a shot.