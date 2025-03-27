After an active free agency, the Chicago Bears still have moves to make at the 2025 NFL Draft. With their roster beginning to take shape, ESPN sees the Bears addressing defensive voids in the draft in the form of Michigan's Kenneth Grant and Notre Dame's Xavier Watts.

While Grant is projected by some to be a late first-round pick, he falls to the Bears at No. 39 in the latest mock draft from ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller. The writer sees the Michigan product elevating Chicago's entire defensive line, a group that has elite potential after signing Grady Jarrett in free agency.

“The Bears added Grady Jarrett in free agency, but they could use a one-technique who can collapse pockets and push the pile in the run game,” Miller wrote. “The 331-pound Grant would fill that need with his elite quickness and tools. He has the power to anchor in the run game and the movement necessary to slip past blockers as a pass rusher.”

Miller also sees Watts as a good fit for the team with veteran Kevin Byard's advancing age. Watts, a two-time unanimous All-American with Notre Dame, led the country with seven interceptions in 2023.

“Free safety Kevin Byard III's leadership is key in Chicago, but he is entering his age-32 season,” Miller wrote. “So it's time for the Bears to think about a replacement like Watts, who collected 16 interceptions over the past two seasons and won the Bronko Nagurski Award in 2023.”

Miller also predicted the Bears would take running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 10 pick. He has them rounding out the draft with Kansas State's Jacob Parrish, Florida's Elijhah Badger, Iowa's Luke Lachey and Michigan's Myles Hinton.

Bears' 2025 NFL Draft stance

As arguably the team in the biggest transitional period, the Bears enter the 2025 NFL Draft with several needs in mind. Coming off a dismal 5-12 campaign in 2024, Chicago entered the offseason with holes at nearly every position.

With the intent of building around 2023 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, the Bears hired former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their next head coach. Johnson's hiring ideally provides the organization with stability after three dysfunctional years with Matt Eberflus in charge. Since signing Johnson, Chicago bolstered its offensive line by adding Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson in free agency.

Even with the recent signings, offense is still the team's primary concern. The team lost second-leading receiver Keenan Allen in the offseason, leaving a gaping vacancy in the slot.

While the Bears' defense was up to par in 2024, they are still in need of a linebacker and cornerback. Chicago would ideally like to replace Tyrique Stevenson, who fell apart late in the year after his infamous Hail Mary blunder.