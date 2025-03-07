The future is looking bright for the Chicago Bears. Chicago may have finished the 2024 season in the gutter at 5-12, but there are plenty of reasons for optimism about the future. The Bears saw some great signs of development from rookie QB Caleb Williams and have a young cast of playmakers to build around. Now the Bears need to transition into offseason mode and fix what went wrong during the 2024 campaign.

Bears fans already know that their team hasn't wasted any time, putting in a ton of work before the start of a the new league year.

Chicago is one of a few teams that have a chance to “win” the 2025 NFL offseason. Chicago is off to a great start by hiring former Lions OC Ben Johnson as their next head coach. The Bears have also made some bold moves before the start of free agency, executing trades for both Jonah Jackson from the Rams and Joe Thuney from the Chiefs.

The Bears have plenty of resources left to attack the 2025 offseason.

Chicago will enter free agency next week with roughly $48 million in cap space after this week's trades. That should be plenty of cash to add even more pieces to the roster, though Chicago may be out on some of the most expensive free agents.

The Bears also have a full war chest of picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall pick. They also have two second-round picks, which gives them three selections within the top 50 picks of the draft.

But which players could Ryan Poles and the Bears target during the 2025 NFL Draft?

Below we will explore which prospects the Bears may target in the 2025 NFL Draft according to the PFF mock draft simulator.

Bears reinforce the trenches in first two rounds of 2025 NFL mock draft

Before we dive into the analysis, here is a complete list of the players selected by Chicago.

T Will Campbell – LSU – 10th overall

DT Tyleik Williams – Ohio State – 39th overall

DT T.J. Sanders – South Carolina – 41st overall

RB Cam Skattebo – Arizona State – 72nd overall

QB Will Howard – Ohio State – 149th overall

The Bears start with a chalk pick, selecting tackle Will Campbell. Campbell is one of the best tackles in this year's draft class. He is routinely mocked to the Bears, who have a huge need at left tackle.

Campbell does have the flexibility to move inside to guard at the NFL level. However, Chicago's recent trades make that an unwise move. Campbell would likely be the favorite to win the left tackle job in a training camp battle against Braxton Jones.

Next, the Bears turn their attention to the defensive line during the second round. Chicago is set to enter day two of the draft with almost back-to-back picks towards the top of the second round. They use each of those on a defensive tackle.

Tyleik Williams is a massive run-stopping defensive tackle who looks like a prototypical nose tackle. He projects as an early-down defensive tackle in the NFL, as he does not provide much value rushing the passer.

Meanwhile, T.J. Sanders projects as a three-down defensive tackle. Sanders is still a stout run defender like Williams, but he is also taller and leaner. His different athletic profile gives him more quickness and allows him to translate some of his power into useful momentum when rushing the passer.

Bears fans could expect to see Sanders and Gervon Dexter Sr. next to each other on third downs.

It is surprising to see Chicago pass on an edge rusher with those premium picks. The Bears passed over edge rushers Princely Umanmielen, Landon Jackson, Jack Sawyer, and JT Tuimoloau with both of their second-round picks.

The Bears also addressed the running back position in the third round, adding Cam Skattebo from Arizona State.

Skattebo is a small and muscular running back built in the image of Maurice Jones-Drew. Skattebo boasts an impressive blend of speed and power, allowing him to fit almost any role he may see in the NFL.

Chicago already has D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson, both of whom seem to have designated specialities. Skattebo could easily slot in as a backup running back who has a chance to win the starting job outright. He would be a fan favorite in Chicago.

Finally, the Bears make a puzzling selection by adding Ohio State QB Will Howard.

Chicago already has backup Tyson Bagent under contract for the 2025 season. However, he is a restricted free agent in 2026.

The Bears may feel comfortable adding Howard, or a player like him, as a long-term backup to Caleb Williams. However, it is arguably the single lowest priority on the team at this point in the offseason.