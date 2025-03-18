Following the first week of the 2025 NFL free agency period of the offseason, the Chicago Bears were named the “most improved” franchise by Peter Schrager.

However, as the Bears have learned throughout the last few seasons, having a strong free agency doesn't mean anything if they don't convert it into wins.

OFFSEASON CHAMPIONS AGAIN 🏆 The Chicago Bears hang another banner 👏#DaBears | #NFL pic.twitter.com/FYANst6bcI — FanDuel (@FanDuel) March 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Although the Bears hired head coach Ben Johnson and a slew of competent coaches to fill out the remaining vacancies, there's still much work to be done if Chicago wants to compete in 2025.

However — with a strong first week of free agency to kick off the 2025 NFL offseason — what moves did the Bears make? Great question. Let's get into it.

Bears 2025 free agency moves

Although not all of these moves were free-agency signings, they were offseason roster moves made at nearly the same time, making them adjacent.

TRADE! Bears send 2025 sixth-round pick to Los Angeles Rams for OG Jonah Jackson

With the Bears desperately needing offensive line help on the interior, Jonah Jackson adds an immediate upgrade to the revolving door that was Nate Davis and Ryan Bates.

Jackson has familiarity with Johnson, as the two crossed paths from 2020 to 2023 in Detroit.

TRADE! Bears send 2026 fourth-round pick to Kansas City Chiefs for OG Joe Thuney

Since Teven Jenkins is likely to sign elsewhere in free agency, the Bears stayed aggressive, trading for All-Pro lineman Joe Thuney.

Although Thuney is 32 years old, he adds an immediate upgrade to the offensive line, as well as leadership within Halas Hall for a group that's in dire need of it.

Bears sign DL Grady Jarrett to 3-year, $42.75 million contract

In efforts to beef up their defensive interior during the 2025 NFL offseason, the Bears signed Grady Jarrett to a three-year contract including $28.5 million guaranteed.

Grady Jarrett on calling Jordan Love a little bitch: "I'm excited to play him two times a year." pic.twitter.com/efe1Q2klpP — Dave (@dave_bfr) March 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Alongside Gervon Dexter Sr. on the inside, Jarrett brings an Akiem Hicks-like energy to the defensive line that will hopefully improve their defense altogether.

Bears sign DE Dayo Odeyingbo to a 3-year, $48 million contract

After releasing DeMarcus Walker in the offseason leading up to free agency, signing Dayo Odeyingbo came as a bit of a surprise. Now, at only 25 years old, the idea is that he has yet to reach his full potential as a 6-foot-6, 286-pound defensive end.

And with Dennis Allen preferring big, long, and strong ends, Odeyingbo fits the build he's looking for. But with just 16.5 sacks through 61 games — and only 19 starts — this could be a contract the Bears look back on with a bit of regret.

Bears sign C Drew Dalman to 3-year, $42 million contract

As a free agent who was donned a “best fit” with the Bears, it wasn't overly shocking to see Chicago sign Drew Dalman.

The Bears had poor center play plague their offense in 2024, but Dalman provides immediate support in an area they needed help in badly. Now, Caleb Williams has more stability immediately in front of him.

Bears sign WR Olamide Zaccheaus to 1-year contract (unknown details)

While the moves to address the trenches were necessary and appreciated by Bears fans, signing Olamide Zaccheaus might slip through the cracks as one of the better moves Chicago made in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Aside from DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, the Bears' receiving corps is relatively baron, and Chicago needed to add at least one or two competent receivers to the offense, giving them reliable depth at the position.

Bears biggest need No. 1: Running back

Although there's an argument to be made about whether D'Andre Swift is the answer at running back for the Bears, it becomes less of a debate to say Chicago could upgrade at the position.

After the Bears signed Swift to a three-year deal within the first eight seconds — exaggeration — of free agency ahead of the 2024 season, some Bears fans questioned Poles, especially with the other running backs available that offseason.

However, Swift — albeit behind a porous offensive line — averaged just 3.8 yards per carry in 2024, the lowest mark throughout his five-year career.

And with Johnson having some history with Swift during his time with the Lions — involving the running back getting traded away — it's possible he's not on the team in 2025.

Now, behind Swift, the runningback room sees an even more significant dip in production with Roschon Johnson. As the Bears' No. 2 running back, Johnson's yards per carry dropped to 2.7 in 2024.

However, even with these two running backs in place for the Bears heading into 2025, Chicago could significantly improve their rushing attack by adding a rookie to the backfield through the NFL Draft.

Whether they get lucky and select Ashton Jeanty with the No. 10 pick or use one of their later picks on a back like Kaleb Johnson, TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, Devin Neal, or Damien Martinez, there's a path to the Bears improving their rushing attack in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Omarion Hampton would be a great No. 2 choice behind Jeanty, and his draft stock rising as the 2025 NFL Draft gets closer.

However, regardless of how they plan on attacking the running back position, something needs to change in 2025 with their run game.

Bears biggest need No. 2: EDGE

Coming in behind running back is a position that could range between the second and third biggest need for the Bears heading into 2025.

Midway through the 2023 season, Ryan Poles traded for edge rusher Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders. Then, after the trade, the Bears signed him to a four-year, $98 million contract extension with an average base salary of $24.5 million.

Looking at other edge rushers in the NFL, Sweat ranks tied for the eighth most expensive in 2025. However, his production hasn't exactly met that price tag.

In 2023, his deal looked promising, as Sweat ended the season with 12.5 sacks across 17 games split between the Bears (6) and Commanders (6.5).

But, in his first full season with the Bears in 2024, Sweat's production plummeted, with the 28-year-old totaling just five-and-a-half sacks over a 16-game span.

His lowered production in 2024 could be due to the circus going on within Halas Hall throughout the season, but that doesn't justify the type of drop-off Sweat displayed in his second year with the Bears.

With Dennis Allen joining the Bears' coaching staff for the 2025 season, Sweat's numbers could go back up again, as there's no doubt he's a talented edge rusher.

But, considering their need to improve from last season's defensive drop-off following the disastrous Hail Mary loss in Week 8 against the Commanders, EDGE is a part of this roster that could use some TLC in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Grady Jarrett on the interior should help the Bears' defensive front, but another addition with one of their first three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft should be on the table for Poles and Co.

Bears biggest need No. 3: Safety

As mentioned above, EDGE ranks as the second biggest need to address in the offseason, but it can fluctuate between second and third pretty easily.

EDGE and safety are arguably interchangeable as the second-biggest need for the Bears going into 2025.

If Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker stay healthy for the entire season — and Brisker doesn't come in rusty after missing 12 games in 2024 — then it isn't as big of a need to have quality depth.

But, say Brisker does come back rusty. Or, if Byard starts showing his age — 33 years old by the beginning of the 2025 regular season — then it'd make a lot more sense to have a safety who's ready to take over without a glaring dip in production.

Now, it's pretty difficult to predict when injuries will happen and how severe they will be. So, it gives Poles and the Bears' front office a tough decision to make when addressing one position over the other.

There's a possibility that they try addressing both in the offseason, but there's no guarantee that the prospect they're hoping to draft lasts as long as they need.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, Malachi Moore, Malaki Starks, and Xavier Watts are some of the top safeties. Nick Emmanwori is also an option, but his draft stock could get overly inflated by his masterful performance at the NFL Combine.

Malaki Starks is still firmly a top-20 player in the class for me. Let him go back to playing deep safety, covering the deep half, and watch him thrive at the next level. pic.twitter.com/T2VhXz4b7m — William Herman (@_williamherman) March 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

All of these guys could come in and give either Byard or Brisker competition — depending on whether they fill the need for free or strong safety — but it would take a top-75 pick for most of the aforementioned prospects.

For Moore, Starks, and Watts, bringing them to Chicago could require a pick higher than what the Bears have outside of the first round.

With picks No. 10, 39, 41, and 72 within the top 100 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft, there's a possibility of addressing both EDGE and safety between picks 39 and 72.

However, if they want premium talent as depth for the safety position, a trade-down from pick No. 10 could provide them with better picks to fill in the current holes of their roster in one offseason.

But, it's the NFL Draft. There's no guarantee on who's going where.

Bears biggest need No. 4: Linebacker

After Chicago released Jack Sanborn ahead of free agency, the Bears are tasked with the task of filling the hole he left in the 2025 NFL offseason.

As an undrafted free agent, Sanborn was a strong contributor to the Bears' defense for the last three seasons, though he was utilized least in his final season with Chicago.

Tremaine Edmunds is the man in the middle with TJ Edwards as the weakside linebacker — or the Will linebacker — meaning, the Bears need a strongside linebacker — or a Sam linebacker.

Now, in 2023, Edwards was one of the better linebackers in the NFL, posting a a 79.6 defensive PFF grade, along with 70s in all other graded metrics across the board.

However, Edwards saw a dip in production throughout the 2024 season, as his defensive PFF grade dropped over 15 points (61.4), while he declined in every metric besides tackling (74.9).

The 28-year-old linebacker could see a resurgence in 2025 under the Bears' new defensive coordinator, but it's a pivotal year for him coming up.

Along with Edwards, the Bears' middle linebacker ended the 2024 season similarly to his weakside counterpart.

In 2024, Edmunds' highest PFF grade was tackling (70.7), while he ranked in the 50s across the board aside from run defense (62.6).

So, considering the Bears signed him to a four-year $72 million contract in free agency during the 2023 NFL offseason, he hasn't necessarily produced well enough to warrant the money he's making.

With that, the Bears could look at low-risk free agents to add to the depth chart, or they could look at bringing in talent from the 2025 NFL Draft.

One name that could be a late-round choice for the Bears is Cal linebacker Teddye Buchanan. He fits a lot of the tools Allen could fall in love with as the Bears' defensive coordinator, and he's not considered a super-high draft pick.

following the release of jack sanborn, i'm curious if #DaBears have any interest in cal LB teddye buchanan. i could see dennis allen being a fan of bringing in buchanan, as there could be a pretty big shake-up of LBs for CHI in 26/27. #BearDown https://t.co/VHkyCrxHEn — dakota 🏈 (@DakotaKnowsBall) March 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

So, if the Bears want to improve their linebacker core in the 2025 NFL Draft, keep an eye on Buchanan as a possible selection.

However, with Noah Sewell slotted in as the starting SLB for the Bears in 2025, it's a position that could use attention before suiting up for the regular season.

Bears biggest need No. 5: Trenches depth (OL/DL)

Last but not least, the Bears' fifth biggest need to address in the offseason: depth in the trenches.

While they invested heavily in the offensive and defensive line in free agency, it was all with aging veterans who likely won't be around for the long term.

Yes, it was great to address this need with players who can produce immediately — Joe Thuney (32 years old), Grady Jarrett (31 years old), Drew Dalman (26 years old), and maybe Jonah Jackson (28 years old) — but it's important to consider the future, too.

With Caleb Williams under center, keeping him protected is one of the Bears' top priorities for as long as he's their quarterback.

So, with a lineman made up mostly of aging free-agent acquisitions, it'd be smart to start building the foundation behind them for the foreseeable future.

It's uncertain how much longer Thuney and Jarrett have, so maximizing their talent while preparing for “life after Thuney/Jarrett” is a smart move that Poles and Co. should consider.

Even if it means spending the No. 10 pick on a lineman, like Will Campbell or Armand Membou, it could benefit the Bears in the long run.

Another option is addressing the interior by considering prospects like Tyler Booker, Grey Zabel, Jared Wilson, Donovan Jackson, and Jonah Savaiinaea — to name a few — with one of their Day 2 picks.

Grey Zabel is the latest product of the North Dakota State OL factory. Approaching Day 2 consideration imo pic.twitter.com/Upn4VAZzTy — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) October 30, 2024 Expand Tweet

Again, trading down from pick No. 10 to acquire more picks within the top 20-60 could be more valuable than having a top-10 pick.

Now, maybe a player like Jeanty drops to the 10th pick, making it more difficult to pass up on drafting a blue-chip running back.

But, Poles and the rest of the Bears' draft team should theoretically have plans for situations like these already planned out, which hopefully have both short and long-term goals in sight.