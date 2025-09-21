The Cincinnati Bengals were hopeful that they could continue their undefeated season when they traveled to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to take on the Vikings. They were playing their first game without quarterback Joe Burrow, but the team had faith that backup signal caller Jake Browning could handle the assignment and figure out a way to beat the Vikings.

"We've got to play with a chip on our shoulder. F*** whatever people say." Two minutes with Chase Brown after the Bengals loss in Minnesota. * Language warning * (Video from @FOX19Jeremy) pic.twitter.com/0hgoP1wuRK — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, the Bengals fell behind early, committed 5 turnovers and the motivated Vikings delivered a 48-10 whipping of the Bengals.

Running back Chase Brown has been expected to give the Bengals a solid running game this season, but he has been unable to get untracked through the first three games of the season. That was certainly the case against the Vikings, as he carried the ball 10 times and gained just 3 yards. He also fumbled the ball once.

Brown was resolute after the game as he answered questions in the lockerroom. He told reporters that it was unlikely that the Bengals would ever have a worse game all season and that the team still had confidence it could win key games.

“It's about the belief that the players in this room have,” Brown said. “We lost because we turned the ball over so many times and that's not going to happen again. We have to play with a chip on our shoulder. F*** whatever people are going to say about us.”

Brown may have the right attitude, but Bengals must avoid brutal turnovers

Vikings backup quarterback Carson Wentz was playing in place of J.J. McCarthy (high ankle sprain), and he led the home team on a 5-play, 44-yard touchdown drive to open the game. He connected with backup tight end Josh Oliver on a 12-yard TD pass to conclude the drive.

That's when Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rogers took over the game. He intercepted a Browning pass and took it 87 yards for a touchdown that increased the lead to 14-0. Rogers added a second defensive touchdown in the second quarter. He punched the ball out of the arms of Cincinnati tight end Noah Fant, picked up the loose ball and raced 66 yards for another TD.

Rodgers also forced another fumble in the first half. Those turnovers led to the Vikings taking a 34-3 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Bengals were never able to mount any kind of serious threat in the second half.

Browning completed 19 of 27 passes for 140 yards with 1 late TD pass and 2 interceptions. Elite receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught 5 passes for 50 yards.

The Bengals will try to get back on the winning track in Week 4 when they face the Broncos in Denver.