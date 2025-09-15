The Cincinnati Bengals finally started a season off with two straight wins during the Joe Burrow era. But it came at a huge cost. Joe Burrow left Sunday's game in the first half with a toe injury. As it turns out, Burrow suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury. That injury will require surgery and will force Burrow to miss at least three months while he recovers.

Apparently the Bengals just cannot have nice things.

Jake Browning will most likely be Cincinnati's starting quarterback moving forward. He earned it after putting up 241 passing yards and two touchdowns in relief of Burrow on Sunday.

But the Bengals need to reload and add a depth option at quarterback behind Browning.

Cincinnati does not currently have another quarterback on the active roster. But they do have Brett Rypien on their practice squad.

The Bengals have already starting calling around, seeking a free agent who could fill in at quarterback while Burrow is out, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Now the challenge of Cincinnati's 2025 season is clear. Stay alive in the AFC and pray that Joe Burrow can return late in the regular season and lead the team to the playoffs.

With that in mind, it will be fascinating to see which quarterbacks the Bengals take a look at. And who they eventually sign as their new backup.

Let's explore four free agent quarterback options for the Bengals.

A reunion with Desmond Ridder makes too much sense

We'll start with an easy one.

I would be shocked if the Bengals do not make a call to Desmond Ridder.

Ridder signed with the Bengals back in July and spent the preseason learning Cincinnati's playbook. The Bengals ultimately decided to cut Ridder before the regular season. But the situation is now very different with Burrow down with a long-term injury.

Part of the decision for Cincinnati is what “flavor” of backup quarterback are they looking for.

Do they want an established veteran who could step in and start games? Or even push Jake Browning for the starting job?

They could instead want a clipboard quarterback who can watch film and deliver feedback to Browning.

Ridder has one season of experience under his belt as a full-time starter with the Falcons. That could make him attractive to a Bengals team that will place a premium on winning games over the next few months.

Ridder was just okay as the starting quarterback in Atlanta. He threw for 2,836 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2023.

I can easily imagine Ridder helping the Bengals get a couple crucial wins down the stretch. And it helps that he already knows the team well from training camp.

Ridder has to be at the top of the list for Cincinnati.

Taylor Heinicke brings valuable veteran experience

Heinicke could be an interesting option if the Bengals want veteran experience.

Heinicke is the ultimate journeyman quarterback. He has suited up for five NFL teams and played like a starting quarterback when given the opportunity.

Of course the best part of Heinicke's resume was his 2021 season with the Commanders. He threw for 3,419 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Heinicke almost got the Commanders past the Buccaneers in the playoffs as well. He went 26-of-44 for 306 yards with one touchdown, one interception, and one rushing score in the game.

But Heinicke is now 32 years old and may not have that kind of juice left in his game.

Still, it wouldn't hurt the Bengals to kick the tires on Heinicke and see how he's looking now.

Tyler Huntley and Mike White could also be in the mix

Ridder and Heinicke seem like the best option available for Cincinnati. But there are a few other players they could consider too.

First, the Bengals could also try to poach a player from a division rival.

QB Tyler Huntley is on Baltimore's practice squad. He could be a valuable backup quarterback for the Bengals, depending on what they're looking for.

Huntley is (technically) a Pro Bowl quarterback after being named the fourth alternate back in 2022.

He does not have prolific passing stats on his resume, though he did play most of his career in a run-heavy Baltimore offense.

The Bengals would know better than anyone if he'd be a fit for their offense.

Meanwhile, Mike White is another possibility.

The former fifth-round pick went 1-7 as a starter with the Jets. But he stuck around in the NFL, playing as a backup quarterback in Miami in 2023 and in Buffalo in 2024.

White is a good representation of the kind of player who is often available to sign off the street weeks into an NFL season.

He may not be an appealing option for the Bengals, but all of the good quarterbacks have already been scooped up.

Should the Bengals explore the trade market too?

With that in mind, it is worth mentioning that Cincinnati could attempt to trade for a quarterback.

There are a few option who could make the Bengals downright dangerous on offense. Though Cincinnati would have to give something up to acquire them.

Let's start with Kirk Cousins.

This is exactly the kind of scenario where Cousins could thrive. The Bengals have a strong offense with plenty of weapons. Cousins is also cerebral enough to pick up a new scheme quickly during the season.

The problem is Cousins' bloated $180 million contract, which the Bengals cannot afford.

This is only an option if Atlanta keeps some of his contract. But that feels unlikely.

The Bengals could also make a call to the Giants about Jameis Winston. Jameis is the third quarterback in New York behind Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart.

Winston is often tossed around in trade rumors and for good reason. When he's playing well, Winston is a legitimate difference maker.

The Bengals should seriously consider calling about Winston. Especially if he can be acquired at an affordable price.