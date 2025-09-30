Following his team's loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase seemingly vented his frustration on social media.

After the game, Chase took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a message to his fans. “[three laughing emojis] man[,] y'all better leave me alone[,] man,” Chase wrote.

One minute later, Chase posted another message. “I play with passion [hashtag Who Dey],” his second post read.

It is unclear what Chase is talking about in his posts. His second post could be alluding to his sideline confrontation with head coach Zac Taylor.

Chase was quiet in the Bengals' latest loss. He was targeted eight times by quarterback Jake Browning, but he only caught five passes for 23 yards, averaging a season-low 4.6 yards per catch.

Ja'Marr Chase's disappointing 2025 season with the Bengals

Article Continues Below

This has been a challenging year for the Bengals. They recently lost quarterback Joe Burrow to a toe injury that will keep him out for most of the year.

Chase's only good game this season was in Week 2. The Bengals beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-27, and Chase caught 14 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. That was his only game with over 100 yards. In Week 1's narrow victory over the Cleveland Browns, Chase only had two catches for 26 yards.

He is coming off the best season of his career. In 2024. Chase had 127 catches on 175 targets (both career highs), and he logged 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was a critical part of Burrow's career-best season.

After starting the season 2-0, the Bengals have lost two games in a row without Burrow. They will have two tough matchups against NFC North teams in the next two weeks. The Bengals play the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers in the next two weeks. They will then play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 7.

Chase and Burrow played college football together at LSU. They were reunited on the Bengals after Chase was drafted with the fifth-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award for his first season in the league.

He has been a Pro Bowler in every season he has played. Chase is also a two-time All-Pro player (one First-team, one Second-team).