The Cincinnati Bengals are trying to be champions one day, similar to the Philadelphia Eagles, and they're going to have to bring in some more talent while keeping the players they currently have. The Eagles have been able to sign top-tier players for the past few seasons to help improve their team, and Jalen Hurts is still being paid like one of the top quarterbacks in the league. That's something that has caught the attention of Burrow, and he thinks that's the way to build a contender.

“The Eagles are paying everybody,” Burrow said via ESPN's Ben Baby. “That seems like the way. Whatever they're doing.”

The Bengals have some big decisions to make this offseason, with JaMarr Chase and Tee Higgins looking for contract extensions. Joe Burrow's contract might have to come into play here, and he already knows a way in which he can change his contract to get Chase and Higgins signed.

“You could convert some of the money to a signing bonus, which will lower the cap hit,” Burrow said. “You can push some of the money to the back end of the contract. That lowers the cap hit. And then when you get to the back end of the contract, you can restructure it and convert it to a signing bonus. You can also just take less money.”

It looks like Burrow is ready to do what it takes to get the Bengals to bring back their core, and it's going to be up to the organization to make the moves.

Bengals have decisions to make this offseason

A week ago, Joe Burrow made an effort to let the public know that they Bengals need not only JaMarr Chase and Tee Higgins back, but also Trey Hendrickson. Other than that, they're going to have to do the other things to make sure the team is ready to compete.

“We need Trey Hendrickson back,” Burrow said on First Take. “We need to give him what he's worth and what he deserves; he's earned that. We need our young guys to come on. We need to draft well, we need guys to come in and produce immediately; we don't have time to wait around. I think we have the young guys that are capable of going into an offseason training the way they need to, taking advantage of all of the opportunities they can, and come out and play well early.”

There's a good chance that Chase will be back on the team, but the rumors have been swirling for months that Higgins could be heading to a new team.