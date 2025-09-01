The Cincinnati Bengals are just less than a week away from kicking off their 2025 NFL campaign, with Joe Burrow and company scheduled to lock horns with the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 7 on the road at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. But before that, the Bengals made a minor move on a two-time Super Bowl champion.

On Monday, Cincinnati announced that the team signed former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel to its practice squad.

It appears that Pennel will eventually get called up to the main roster, with NFL insider Jordan Schultz reporting the following via a post on X (formerly Twitter):

“The plan is to start Pennel – a 2x Super Bowl champ- on the practice squad, and then get elevated early in the season. Another veteran addition to Cincinnati.”

Pennel was among the roster casualties during the NFL's final cut day before the 2025 season. He was among the many released by the Chiefs, who signed him to a practice squad deal in 2023 before getting consecutive one-year deals with the AFC West division franchise. It was also his second stint with the team, having played for the Chiefs in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Overall, he had 4.0 sacks, 82 combined tackles and five quarterback hits in 42 games (eight starts) in Kansas City threads.

Article Continues Below

“I think we’d always be open to that for sure,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said last week about the possibility of a reunion with Pennel (via Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest). “Mike’s a guy that, I mean, he’s a special human being, and we love Mike, and he’s one of those guys that I feel every time we’ve gotten him back in short spurts, it’s been the best he has.”

That is unlikely to happen anytime soon, with the Bengals giving Pennel a shot.

At 34 years old, Pennel could potentially still contribute to the Bengals, which ranked just 25th in the NFL in 2024 with 36 defensive sacks and 26th with just a 5.91 percent defensive sack rate.

Pennel went unselected at the 2014 NFL draft, but later signed a three-year contract with the Green Bay Packers. He also had stops with the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears.

More Cincinnati Bengals News
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson on one side - Joe Flacco, David Njoku, Myles Garrett on the other side - Lightning in the background
Bengals vs. Browns bold predictions for Week 1 of 2025 NFL seasonEnzo Flojo ·
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. The Colts won 41-14.
Bengals make flurry of roster moves ahead of Week 1Jackson Stone ·
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches from the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. The Colts won 41-14.
Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson breaks silence on ‘compromise’ ending contract disputeZachary Weinberger ·
Joe Burrow, Chase Brown, Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson all beside each other, Explosions in the background
3 Bengals bold predictions for 2025 NFL seasonEnzo Flojo ·
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) paces behind the line in the second quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.
Bengals had never offered Trey Hendrickson 1-year raise during contract disputeJackson Stone ·
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) was up on the sideline during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field
Bengals sign veteran Joe Burrow protectorChristopher Hennessy ·