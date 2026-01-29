2026 can be a reset moment in Cleveland. The Browns enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a genuine opportunity to break out of their sordid history of half-measures. With a new head coach, a fractured offensive identity, and a fan base desperate for clarity rather than slogans, Cleveland’s war room finally feels aligned with urgency. Using the PFF mock draft simulator, this seven-round haul offers a blueprint for how the Browns could rebuild their offense without abandoning their defensive spine. It is not flashy for the sake of flash. It is deliberate, layered, and, perhaps most importantly, coherent.

Season recap and draft priorities

The Browns’ 2025 season was a study in defensive brilliance undermined by offensive instability. It resulted in a 5-12 record and a last-place finish in the AFC North. Sure, the defense remained elite, anchored by Myles Garrett’s NFL record-breaking 23-sack campaign. However, the offense was a revolving door at quarterback. Cleveland cycled through Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel before ultimately handing the reins to fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders. He even earned a Pro Bowl nod as a replacement after flashing late-season poise. The disappointing finish led to the firing of Kevin Stefanski and the hiring of Todd Monken as head coach to lead a total reset in 2026.

Looking toward the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns own a top-10 selection (No. 6 overall) and must address a dire need at quarterback. They can also simultaneously target an elite wide receiver and reinforce the trenches at guard and tackle to protect their next signal-caller. That could help salvage their league-worst scoring offense.

Round 1, pick 6: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Cleveland opens the draft by betting on upside and positional value with Carnell Tate. At his best, Tate is a boundary receiver who understands leverage and how to win in tight spaces. His long frame and catch radius immediately give the Browns something they have lacked. That's a true X receiver who can survive on islands. Tate’s blocking ability also fits Monken’s offensive philosophy. That's where wideouts are expected to contribute in the run game. While he still needs to add functional strength and sharpen his explosiveness, Tate profiles as a foundational offensive piece rather than a complementary weapon.

Round 1, pick 24: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

This pick defines the draft. Simpson is not a finished product, but his athletic profile and arm talent give Cleveland a developmental quarterback worth investing in. Under Monken, Simpson would not be rushed. Instead, he could be molded mechanically and mentally while the Browns stabilize their offensive infrastructure. Cleveland has tried shortcuts at quarterback before. This pick signals patience, which is rarely associated with the franchise.

Round 2, pick 39: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Jacas might feel like a luxury, but he is actually a necessity. With Garrett commanding constant attention, Cleveland thrives when it can rotate power and length opposite him. Jacas brings both. His wrestling background shows up in his leverage and hand usage. Yes, his first-step quickness is not elite. Still, his power profile fits a Browns defense that wants to collapse pockets rather than simply run past them. This is a trench pick that keeps the defense dominant while the offense catches up.

Round 3, pick 70: CJ Daniels, WR, Miami (FL)

Daniels gives Cleveland speed without redundancy. He is not asked to be ‘the guy,' but rather the accelerant. His ability to stretch coverage vertically and attack intermediate windows makes him a clean fit next to Tate. The Browns offense is desperate to create spacing. As such, Daniels’ big-play profile adds stress to defenses in ways Cleveland simply could not do consistently in 2025.

Round 4, pick 107: JC Davis, T, Illinois

If Monken is going to fix the offense, protection must come first. Davis offers light feet, strong pass sets, and scheme versatility. He will need time to add mass and refine his anchor. However, his movement skills are exactly what zone-based offenses covet. Cleveland is not asking Davis to save the line immediately. They are just investing in sustainability.

Round 5, pick 139: Drew Shelton, T, Penn State

Shelton is the second bet on tackle depth. His athleticism allows him to handle speed off the edge. That's even if his power profile lags behind. Cleveland doubling down at tackle acknowledges that you cannot evaluate quarterbacks properly if they are constantly under siege.

Round 5, pick 144: Chase Roberts, WR, BYU

Roberts brings polish, intelligence, and reliability. His age is irrelevant when weighed against his route-running nuance and dependable hands. Roberts understands spacing and timing, making him an ideal safety valve for a developing quarterback. He may never be a highlight machine, but he will be trusted — and trust is currency in any offense.

Round 5, pick 147: Kobe Baynes, OL, Kansas

Baynes quietly addresses one of Cleveland’s most glaring needs. His pass protection technique and length make him a viable interior option. Sure, his ceiling is modest. However, his floor is valuable. This is how functional offensive lines are built. It's not with stars alone but with dependable professionals.

Round 6, pick 205: Roman Hemby, running back, Indiana

Hemby fits the modern committee mold. His receiving ability and straight-line speed complement Cleveland’s existing backfield. At the same time, he offers flexibility on third downs. He is not a featured runner, but he adds efficiency. That's something the Browns sorely lacked in scoring situations.

Round 7, pick 248: Riley Nowakowski, tight end/fullback, Indiana

Late-round picks should have identity. Nowakowski’s is clear. He blocks, he hustles, and he plays with an edge. In an offense trying to rediscover toughness and clarity, those traits matter more than measurables.

It finally makes sense

This PFF mock draft does not promise instant transformation. What it offers instead is a pathway. Cleveland adds a potential franchise receiver, a developmental quarterback, and layers of offensive line protection while maintaining defensive dominance. For once, the Browns are not chasing shortcuts. They are building a foundation. And that, more than any single pick, is how this franchise finally changes its trajectory.