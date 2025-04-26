The Cleveland Browns have made some impressive moves during the 2025 NFL Draft. Cleveland pulled off a big trade during the first round to net themselves more picks. Now they are using their war chest of picks to add several talented players in the later rounds. They may have even found their future quarterback on Day 2.

One anonymous NFL executive had some nice things to say about new Browns QB Dillon Gabriel.

“So small but so tough. Great feet, ball on time, accurate,” one veteran AFC personnel evaluator told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel with the 94th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cleveland passed on other quarterbacks like Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers, and Will Howard to add Gabriel.

Gabriel projects as a solid backup quarterback in the NFL who has the potential to develop into a starter. The Browns are unlikely to part ways with Gabriel before the end of his rookie contract as a result.

Gabriel's superpowers are his accuracy, poise, and confidence in the pocket. He also has adequate mobility for a next-generation quarterback.

Gabriel should be a useful piece for the Browns moving forward, even if he isn't the flashiest pick.

Draft expert gushes about Browns QB Dillon Gabriel during pre-draft process

Dillon Gabriel has a chance to become the future of the Cleveland Browns.

CBS Draft Analyst Mike Renner is high on Gabriel as a prospect. He explained before the draft why he had Dillon Gabriel as his third quarterback in this year's class.

“With Dillon Gabriel, I think he can (play). One thing I learned from last year's class is that experience and playing helps and matters when transitioning to the NFL. And he's played more football than anyone else in NFL history. 63 career starts – that's more than even Bo Nix had as a record last year. And then, dating back to high school, he started as a true freshman. He had the Hawaii passing record over guys like Marcus Mariota and Tua. He has been playing quarterback his entire life,” Renner declared.

Renner is smart to call out Gabriel's experience as a strength.

Cleveland has Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett as their other quarterbacks ahead of Gabriel. Neither is guaranteed to hold down the starting job for an entire season, so adding an experienced backup like Gabriel is a smart move.

It will be fascinating to see how Gabriel performs during training camp and the NFL preseason.